High school girls basketball: Fremont outlasts Mountain Ridge in double overtime in thrilling 6A quarterfinal nightcap

Fremont’s run of state tournament semifinal appearances is still alive.

The fifth-seeded Silverwolves outlasted No. 4 seed Mountain Ridge 73-65 in double overtime in the 6A quarterfinal night cap at the Dee Events Center to advance to the semifinals for the sixth straight year.

All of those previous teams were expected to be there, but not this year’s squad.

“We did not even expect this. As the season progressed and as the roles got filled and as they started playing together the expectations started to grow and I think they realized we could actually do this,” said Fremont coach Lisa Dalebout.

Aly Coombs scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Fremont, while Charli Hunt chipped in with 16 points. Kaidance King added a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

“I think we all made big plays when big plays were needed and came together when it really mattered,” said Hunt.

The momentum swayed back and forth throughout with eight lead changes and 12 ties, and overall Dalebout said that it was a pretty sloppy performance. She attributes that to a lot of nerves but was played with how her players gutted it out.

“It did seem like each team did things that let the other one into the game. We made mistakes, I thought it was pretty sloppy basketball,” said Dalebout. “But both teams played so hard and really gutty basketball. It’s kind of neat to play that type of game cause you just see their little guts and their little hearts play the game, and often you don’t get to see that. Both teams played absolutely as hard as they could.”

In double overtime, Mountain Ridge opened with a 3-pointer by Kya Newton, but that was the last points of the game for the Sentinels. Fremont scored the next 11 points to pull away.

Mountain Ridge struggled shooting most of the game at 32%, and it also got outrebounded 51-31, but its defense forced Fremont it a whopping 23 turnovers and all those extra possessions kept it in the game.

At the end of regulation, Fremont led 54-49 with 1:52 remaining, but Dalebout played passive and allowed Mountain Ridge back into the game. The Sentinels had a possession to try and win it at the end in regulation, but was called for traveling under the basket.

In the first overtime, Fremont jumped out quick to seize a 60-54 lead with 2:30 remaining, but again it stopped playing aggressive and Mountain Ridge came back to level the game 60-60 with 19 seconds left.

Tied 60-60, Fremont’s King put her team ahead 62-60 with two free throws with 9.5 seconds left, but at the other end Addy Horsley sank her two free throws to send the game into double OT.

“You’ve got to be able to take off time and still play aggressive basketball. In the second (overtime) we talked from that experience doing a much better job playing aggressive,” said Dalebout.

In surviving for the win, Fremont advances to the semifinals at will face top seed Lone Peak at 3 p.m. on Thursday in a rematch of last year’s state championship game.

Addy Horsley led Mountain Ridge with 16 points in the loss.

