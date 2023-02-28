Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 102-94 loss to the San Antonio Spurs

The Jazz were without Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) and Jordan Clarkson (right thumb sprain) and then Ochai Agbaji suffered a right lower leg contusion during Tuesday night’s game

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (wearing black) dunks.

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) dunks during the game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz lost to the San Antonio Spurs, 102-94, on Tuesday night at Vivint Arena.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:

  • The Jazz were without Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) and Jordan Clarkson (right thumb sprain) and then Ochai Agbaji suffered a right lower leg contusion during Tuesday night’s game. On one hand, two-way player Johnny Juzang was called up and made his NBA debut and the Jazz got to try out some different lineups. On the other hand, using new players this late in the season doesn’t usually turn out super great and the Jazz looked pretty disjointed.
  • The Spurs were on a 16-game losing streak heading into Tuesday’s matchup and although they aren’t really a team that is worried about the numbers in the wins and losses columns, they saw some light at the end of the tunnel as the game wore on and just showed a little more determination.
  • The Jazz had a pretty poor shooting night going 10-of-34 (29.4%) from 3-point range, including Kelly Olynyk going 0-of-4 from deep and Simone Fontecchio going 0-of-5.
Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) dunks during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) makes a basket ahead of Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) knocks the ball out of bounds on a shot from San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham (22) goes to the hoop ahead of Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) reacts after earning an and-one on a Utah Jazz foul during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Johnson missed his free throw.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
