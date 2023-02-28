3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 102-94 loss to the San Antonio Spurs

The Utah Jazz lost to the San Antonio Spurs, 102-94, on Tuesday night at Vivint Arena.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:



The Jazz were without Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) and Jordan Clarkson (right thumb sprain) and then Ochai Agbaji suffered a right lower leg contusion during Tuesday night’s game. On one hand, two-way player Johnny Juzang was called up and made his NBA debut and the Jazz got to try out some different lineups. On the other hand, using new players this late in the season doesn’t usually turn out super great and the Jazz looked pretty disjointed.

The Spurs were on a 16-game losing streak heading into Tuesday’s matchup and although they aren’t really a team that is worried about the numbers in the wins and losses columns, they saw some light at the end of the tunnel as the game wore on and just showed a little more determination.

The Jazz had a pretty poor shooting night going 10-of-34 (29.4%) from 3-point range, including Kelly Olynyk going 0-of-4 from deep and Simone Fontecchio going 0-of-5.