Student loan forgiveness in the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will hear two cases that are challenging President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Tuesday.

Biden’s plan could provide “forgiveness of up to $20,000 in debt for more than 40 million Americans,” The Associated Press reported.

Following the plan’s announcement, 26 million people applied for debt forgiveness and 16 million were approved, but all debt relief is on hold because of the court rulings. And the Education Department halted applications in November because of the legal challenges, per the AP.

If the plan goes through, it would erase more than $400 billion in student debt, according to The New York Times.

Student loan debt totals to $1.7 trillion, CNBC reported.

The Supreme Court justices will hear arguments and add their questions to the arguments Tuesday, but the decision will likely come in June.

Case 1: Biden v. Nebraska

Six Republican-majority states challenged the plan, bringing the case to the Supreme Court. One of the issues at hand with Biden v. Nebraska is whether or not the secretary of education has the authority to execute the plan, per the Supreme Court blog.

Case 2: Department of Education v. Brown

According to the Supreme Court blog, one of the main questions in Department of Education v. Brown is — did Biden overstep his allotted presidential powers with the plan?

The Times called Biden’s plan “one of the most ambitious and expensive executive actions in the nation’s history.”

Both cases will address two questions — whether “the challengers have legal standing to bring their lawsuits,” and whether the program exceeds “the legal authority that Congress granted to the Education Department” and if it followed legal processes in the devising of the plan, the Times reported.

Who qualifies for student loan forgiveness and when will you know if you do?

For those earning less than $125,000 salaries, the plan would cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt. Pell Grant recipients will receive an additional $10,000, totaling $20,000 in student loan forgiveness, per AP.

Borrowers wondering if they qualify for forgiveness can log in to studentaid.gov, the Federal Student Aid website.