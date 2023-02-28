Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 | 
Train crash in Greece kills at least 29, injures at least 85

A passenger train collided with an oncoming freight train, causing a fiery crash in northern Greece on Wednesday

By Sarah Gambles Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
AP23059861250226.jpg

Smoke rises from trains after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, early Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The collision between a freight and passenger train occurred near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, and resulted in the derailment of several train cars.

Vaggelis Kousioras, Associated Press

A passenger train collided with an oncoming freight train, causing a fiery crash on Wednesday in northern Greece. The crash killed at least 26 people and injured at least 85 people.

Associated Press reported that 350 passengers were on board the passenger train that was heading northbound from Athens to Thessaloniki, both of which are popular with tourists. Search and rescue efforts continue through thick smoke.

“The evacuation process is ongoing and is being carried out under very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two trains,” Vassilis Varthakoyiannis, a spokesman for Greece’s firefighting service, told Associated Press.

Emergency services from nearby towns were deployed to help with rescue efforts.

“The bodies are being transferred to the hospitals of Larissa in order to begin the process of recognition and identification,” the Fire Brigade said in a statement, per ABC News.

Survivors said some passengers were thrown from the train car windows on impact.

“We just heard a bang… the (train) car started spinning, before ending up sideways when we managed to exit,” one passenger told Greek public broadcaster ERT, per CNN.

The cause of the collision is unknown pending further investigation.

This story will be updated as more information develops.

