Will the Utah Jazz makes any moves at the NBA trade deadline? Here are the latest rumblings

As the NBA trade deadline draws ever closer — the deadline is Thursday, Feb. 9 — conversation has steadily grown about the Utah Jazz, specifically which players the Jazz might look to unload this year.

Nationally, there remains an expectation that Utah will be a seller at the deadline, despite the Jazz currently sitting a game over .500, only a game and a half out of fourth place in the Western Conference standings, with the Atlanta Hawks coming to town.

(If the playoffs started today, the Jazz would be in the play-in tournament as the No. 9 seed).

Deseret News Utah Jazz beat writer Sarah Todd has already written about which players may or may not be on the move from a Jazz perspective — you can read her detailed analysis here — but what are national voices saying?

Mike Conley a good fit with the LA Clippers?

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) grimaces as he works against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) as the teams play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

On a recent episode of the Lowe Post Podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Tim MacMahon discussed the Jazz at length.



MacMahon emphasized that it remains Year 1 of a rebuild for the Jazz, albeit a much more enjoyable season than what usually takes place early in the rebuilding process.

Per MacMahon, the Jazz have interest in Dallas forward Dorian Finney-Smith, although a deal is high unlikely.

Echoing Todd, MacMahon noted that Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler are basically untouchable, along with rookie Ochai Agbaji.

Lowe believes the Jazz will be sellers at the deadline and that the rest of the roster is available — outside the aforementioned three players — including key veterans like Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk.

Both ESPN analysts believe the Jazz will not gut the roster in an attempt to gain a higher draft pick, though. “It’s too late for that,” Lowe said.

Most likely to get trade, per MacMahon? Jarred Vanderbilt. “I do think Vanderbilt is valued around the league,” MacMahon said.

Lowe believes Malik Beasley is a prime trade candidate — rumors usually have him involved in a package deal with Vanderbilt — due to his outside shooting.

Lowe tabbed the New Orleans Pelicans as a possible destination for Vanderbilt and Beasley.

MacMahon reported that Mike Conley to the LA Clippers isn’t likely to happen, though that trade would be of great benefit to LA and Conley would be open to that particular move.

Portland eyeing Jarred Vanderbilt?

Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) dunks during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Lowe and MacMahon aren’t the only ones who’ve discussed Jazz trades recently. On Thursday, Shams Charania, senior lead NBA Insider for The Athletic and Stadium, reported that the Portland Trail Blazers have real interest in acquiring Vanderbilt from the Jazz.

