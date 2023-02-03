Simon Cowell said this 24-year-old singer gave the ‘best performance’ of ‘AGT: All-Stars’ (so far)

“AGT: All-Stars” has brought back 60 former champions, finalists and fan favorites to compete for the ultimate “All-Star” title. The show’s finale will feature 11 top acts, voted through by the “AGT” judges and superfans.

Here’s a look at singer Tom Ball, who is one of the acts competing in the finale.

Who is Tom Ball on ‘AGT: All-Stars’?

Tom Ball initially appeared on “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2022, auditioning with a rendition of Sam Smith’s “Writing’s On The Wall.” He ultimately finished as the runner-up, placing second to comedian Axel Blake. The 15th season of “BGT” also featured singer Loren Allred, known for being the powerhouse voice behind the hit song “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman.”

Now, appearing on “AGT: All-Stars,” Ball is determined to come out on top.

“Being here is my second chance,” the 24-year-old high school teacher said ahead of his “All-Stars” audition. “I want to win this.”

For “All-Stars,” Ball performed a passionate rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence” that led the show’s judges and host Terry Crews to give the singer the group golden buzzer, securing his place in the finale.

“You’re like Susan Boyle’s grandson because what you do is not what we expect. For me, this is the best performance I’ve seen all series,” Cowell said, noting that he believed Ball would have won “BGT” in 2022 had he performed this for the finale.

It’s a busy time for Ball. Ahead of his appearance on “All-Stars,” which was filmed a few months ago, the singer also noted that he was about to get married. He has now been married for 14 weeks, according to his Instagram.

According to Sussex World, Ball teaches in Haywards Heath, a town in West Sussex, England.