3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 115-108 loss to the Atlanta Hawks

The Utah Jazz’s win streak was stopped at two games after the Atlanta Hawks came to town and beat the Jazz, 115-108, on Friday night at Vivint Arena.

Despite a couple of late runs and some timely shots by Jordan Clarkson and rookie Ochai Agbaji, the Jazz were never able to fully come back in a game in which they trailed by as many as 22 points.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:

