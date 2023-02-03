Facebook Twitter
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 115-108 loss to the Atlanta Hawks

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (wearing yellow) lays the ball up during an NBA basketball game.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) lays the ball up during an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz’s win streak was stopped at two games after the Atlanta Hawks came to town and beat the Jazz, 115-108, on Friday night at Vivint Arena.

Despite a couple of late runs and some timely shots by Jordan Clarkson and rookie Ochai Agbaji, the Jazz were never able to fully come back in a game in which they trailed by as many as 22 points.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:

  • For whatever reason, the Jazz were just a step late on defense right from the start of the game. They struggled to find their footing, trying multiple different lineups and schemes but never were able to completely get into a groove on the defensive end.
  • The Hawks pushed the tempo off makes and misses and hurt the Jazz in transition all night. The Jazz got caught off guard on multiple backcuts, on transition dunks, and just weren’t getting back in time to cut off the offense.
  • Foul trouble started early on for the Jazz with Walker Kessler, Mike Conley and Kelly Olynyk, all having to come out of the game at abnormal times because of fouls. Additionally, Kessler didn’t end up having his best game, struggling defensively against the Hawks playmakers.
