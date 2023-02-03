Why Jason Kelce is bringing an OB-GYN to the Super Bowl

When brothers Travis and Jason Kelce face off in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, there will be several members of the Kelce family in attendance, as well as a much more unique guest.

Jason Kelce, the center for the Philadelphia Eagles, plans to bring his two daughters, in-laws, parents ... and his wife’s OB-GYN.

That’s because Kylie Kelce will be 38 weeks pregnant with the couple’s third child when her husband takes the field for his second Super Bowl.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB(-GYN) because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason Kelce said on the “New Heights” podcast he hosts with his brother. “If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”

Each player on a Super Bowl team’s roster gets two complimentary tickets to the game and can purchase up to 13 additional tickets at face value, CBS Sports reported.

Super Bowl LVII has been nicknamed “The Kelce Bowl” since the Kelces are the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super Bowl, as the Deseret News previously reported. The brothers joked on their podcast that if the baby is born on Feb. 12, the game could be the “Super Kelce Bowl.”

Earlier in the podcast, Travis Kelce said it’s always been his dream to play his brother in the Super Bowl.

“That’s been the goal — to play my brother in the Super Bowl. Now that it’s actually happening, this is kind of sick,” he said. “Somebody’s got to send their brother home.”

Has a player’s baby been born during the Super Bowl before?

If baby Kelce was to be born during the game, it wouldn’t be the first time a player’s child has been born while they played in the Super Bowl.

Last year, Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson was celebrating on the field with his family after winning the Super Bowl when he was informed that his wife, Samaria, went into labor during the game. He was seen immediately leaving with his two children and his father, former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver coach Shawn Jefferson, according to NFL.com.

“It was a great day, bro,” Van Jefferson said on an Instagram Live, per NFL.com. “I got three prizes today: my wife, my son and the Super Bowl.”

His wife gave instructions that no one should let Jefferson know if she was in labor during the game. She didn’t want to “take that moment away from him.”

“Knowing Van and how he is so caring, he just worries so much about me and the kids,” she told The Athletic. “If I did tell him or someone told him during the game, he would come off that field. We’re saying, ‘Hey, you go play. We’ll see you after.’”