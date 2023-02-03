Tom Brady will retire with the Patriots if Robert Kraft has his way

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is eyeing a major acquisition.

Kraft told CNN on Thursday that he wants to sign Tom Brady again before his official retirement so that the legendary quarterback can retire with the team he took to the Super Bowl nine times. (The Patriots won during six of those appearances.)

“We will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come,” Kraft said on CNN.

The Patriots owner’s interview came one day after Brady officially called it a career. The 45-year-old shared the news in a brief video in which he thanked fans, teammates and his family for supporting him throughout his playing days.

“Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing,” he said, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Brady spent the final three seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he won a seventh Super Bowl ring.

During his CNN appearance, Kraft spoke about the quiet beginning of Brady’s time in the league and how remarkable it is that he became one of the most famous NFL players of all time.

The Patriots drafted Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 draft, and then had him at the fourth spot on their quarterback depth chart during training camp that summer.

Brady always believed he was going to be great, Kraft said.

“The Patriots owner — who now tells CNN Brady should have been the top pick that year instead of going in the sixth round — said the future seven-time Super Bowl winner told him, ‘I’m the best decision your franchise has ever made,’” CNN reported.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady has yet to address Kraft’s Thursday interview. Regardless of how he formally retires, he’s expected to spend next season in a Fox broadcast booth, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“In May, the quarterback and Fox agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal for Brady to be their lead NFL analyst,” the article said, citing ESPN.

