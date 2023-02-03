Brandon Sanderson appeared in a ‘Jeopardy!’ clue — and then Ken Jennings roasted him

Ken Jennings and Brandon Sanderson have a long friendship that dates back to their college days at BYU.

If you know anything about their relationship, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that when Sanderson appeared in a recent “Jeopardy!” clue, Jennings, the show’s co-host, couldn’t let the moment end there.

“Wow, I guess just about anybody can get in a ‘Jeopardy!’ clue nowadays,” Jennings shared on Twitter after the game aired on Jan. 31.

But Sanderson — described in the “Jeopardy!” clue as the “prolific” author who finished “The Wheel of Time” series — wanted the last word.

“Don’t worry, Ken,” he wrote. “Maybe one day you’ll be famous enough to be a Jeopardy! clue.”

Brandon Sanderson and Ken Jennings were roommates at BYU

This isn’t the first time Sanderson and Jennings have roasted each other.

The two were roommates at Brigham Young University in 2000 — four years before Jennings made his legendary run on “Jeopardy!” and five years before Sanderson would get a manuscript published, Meg Walter wrote for the Deseret News.

In his 2011 book “Maphead,” Jennings recounts his time with Sanderson at BYU.

“Brandon and I were college roommates a decade ago, and in most of my memories of him, he’s following one of his roommates around the apartment, reading aloud passages from his latest bulky fantasy manuscript, presumably part three of some eight-volume saga where all the characters had lengthy names full of apostrophes,” he wrote, per Deseret News. “At the time I was amused by Brandon’s antics, but hey, at least it was a pleasant surprise not to be the nerdiest guy in the apartment for a change.”

Nearly a decade later, in January 2020, Jennings won the “Jeopardy!” Greatest of All Time tournament, defeating Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer over a thrilling four-night event and claiming the GOAT title — and a $1 million prize.

Sanderson was one of many to offer congratulations.

“A big congratulations to @KenJennings, my old college housemate, on his win tonight!” he wrote on Twitter. “Most people know him for game show appearances, but he’s a great writer as well. I suggest his book Maphead, if you are interested.”

And again, if you know anything about their friendship, Jennings was incapable of responding with a simple “thank you.”

“Oh sure, recommend the book you appear in!” he wrote.

What is the ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting schedule?

Jennings has been hosting “Jeopardy!” all season long, but Mayim Bialik, his fellow-co-host, will step in beginning Feb. 20 for the High School Reunion Tournament, the Deseret News reported.

“Jeopardy!” named Jennings and Bialik as the show’s permanent co-hosts in July 2022.