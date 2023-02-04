Facebook Twitter
Saturday, February 4, 2023 
3 keys to BYU’s 81-66 win over Pacific

The BYU Cougars beat the Pacific Tigers on Saturday night at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, as Fousseyni Traore led the way.

BYU’s forward Gideon George (5), guard Rudi Williams (3), guard Dallin Hall (30), and guard Jaxson Robinson (2) celebrate as BYU defeats Utah at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU earned its second consecutive double-digit victory Saturday night at the Marriott Center with an 81-66 win over Pacific. The Cougars improved to 16-10 overall and 6-5 in the West Coast Conference. 

Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win.

  • BYU closed out the first half on a 12-0 run to take an 11-point halftime lead, and it led by as many as 24 in the second half. 
  • The Cougars were led by Fousseyni Traore’s 19 points and 12 rebounds, marking his second straight double-double. Gideon George also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards.
  • Jaxson Robinson and Rudi Williams both came off the bench to score 11 points for BYU, and Richie Saunders added nine points off the bench, all in the first half.

