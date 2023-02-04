Best healthy restaurants in Utah

When going out to eat, sometimes you may want a healthier option. Utah is full of restaurants with great healthy choices.

These are some of the restaurants where you can find fresh, healthy food with a variety of different flavors. Sometimes you might want hot dishes that are healthy, other times, you may want a salad. This list has options at a variety of different price points and locations — all of them have good food.

Here are some of the best healthy spots in Utah.

Vessel Kitchen

Vessel Kitchen’s food is high-quality and is a great option for anyone looking for healthy dishes. The roasted brussels sprouts and the spiced carrots are great options for sides to their various meats. The restaurant accommodates a variety of different lifestyles like vegan or Whole30. Some of the best dishes on the menu are the hash hash and the pollo verde tacos (with a fantastic sauce). This restaurant is located throughout Salt Lake County as well as Farmington and Park City.

GR Kitchen

GR Kitchen is located in Midvale. This restaurant features healthy spins on Greek food. One of the best options is to get the bowl. The restaurant’s vegetable offerings are fresh and delicious including the kale salad and Greek salad. It’s great for a group as well because GR Kitchen has heartier entrees like gyros along with soft, pillowy pita and hummus.

Beaumont Bakery & Cafe

Beaumont Bakery & Cafe is located in Millcreek. This trendy restaurant has lots of options for good food. The chopped salad is a favorite entree, which features heirloom tomatoes, English cucumber, bacon, egg, roasted turkey and leafy greens. The cafe has great breakfast dishes like the breakfast burrito as well as a variety of different bowls.

Aubergine Kitchen

Aubergine Kitchen has locations in Utah County and Salt Lake County as well as Farmington and St. George. The cheese bread is one of the most popular menu items here. The bowl options are great and give you a lot of food for the price. My favorite bowl is the Mediterranean. The vegetables in it are fresh and unique. This is a great place for a casual lunch.

SkinnyFATS

SkinnyFATS in Salt Lake City is a great option whether you are looking for healthier food or for comfort food. Some of the best dishes on the healthy side include the buffalo cauliflower and any of their grilled chicken sandwiches. The restaurant also has fantastic juices to wash down your meal.

Guru’s Cafe

Guru’s Cafe in Provo has some of the best salads in the valley. Its ingredients are always fresh and the meat is well-seasoned. Make sure to also try one of the restaurant’s bowls — the teriyaki rice bowl. The mulligatawny is also worth a try. The restaurant has a wide variety of dishes from sandwiches to wraps to salads to bowls to pizza. It also has a lot of different types of herbal tea that are also great.

Ivie Juice Bar

Ivie Juice Bar has locations in Utah County and Salt Lake County. One of the best smoothies it offers is the Madhouse — made with blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, peaches and apple juice. There are acai bowls, smoothies and juices at the restaurant. This is a great option for a post-workout meal or a delightful breakfast.

Ginger’s Garden Cafe

Ginger’s Garden Cafe has a location in Springville. This cafe has options for vegans, vegetarians and people who eat meat. One of the best dishes at the Ginger’s Garden Cafe is the Thai lettuce wraps. These wraps have a Tamari lime cashew and date mix in them — a fantastic option. Another great option is the apple beet salad.

