Who has the most Grammys of all time? The answer could soon change

Sunday marks the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Artists and bands including Adele, Beyonce, ABBA, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo and Harry Styles are up for major awards this year.

Ahead of the big event, here’s a look at some of the top Grammy winners of all time.

Who has the most Grammys?

Orchestral conductor Georg Solti holds the record for most Grammys with 31 wins, USA Today reported. Solti, who died in 1997, earned his last win for best opera recording with 1997’s “Wagner: Die Meistersinger Von Nurnberg,” according to Grammy.com.

In total, Solti earned 74 Grammy nominations throughout his career, per USA Today.

Who has the most Grammy nominations?

Beyonce — who is tied with Quincy Jones for second most Grammys at 28 — is the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history, according to USA Today. She and her husband, rapper/producer Jay-Z, both have a record 88 Grammy nominations.

This year, Beyonce is up for nine Grammys, meaning she could potentially overtake Solti as the artist with the most Grammy Awards, NPR reported. Beyonce’s Grammy nominations this year include best record, album and song.

Former Beatle Paul McCartney is No. 3 for most Grammy nominations — 81. Quincy Jones trails close behind with 80 nominations, followed by Kanye West at 75, according to CNBC.

Artists with the most Grammys

According to Grammy.com, the eight artists with the most Grammys are:

