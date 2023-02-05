Libraries offer so much more than books

It would be rather easy to fill your time spending the entire day in a public library — and not just by getting lost in a book. When most of us think “library,” we think of books, but that is not the only thing you are able to find at a library.

Through services offered by libraries, you can find Blu-ray discs and DVDs for movies that aren’t available for streaming, listen to audiobooks, use a sewing machine, find resources on how to start a small business, use a 3D printer or take advantage of the free wi-fi.

Did you know that you can get a passport at the library?

One of the most exciting resources provided by the Salt Lake City Public Library is its capacity as a passport service facility that stays open later than other passport agencies.

“So whereas if you work with the typical government resources those are going to be open during government hours,” explained Quinn McQueen, Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications for the Salt Lake City Public Library System. “Ours are open later. Walk-ins are the way that we accept people, so you don’t have to have an appointment. And we’re open on Saturday, which is huge because government resources are not open on the weekends.”

It is also convenient for those with children, because while the parent is getting their passport, the kids can browse in the children’s library.

Many other libraries throughout the country serve as passport acceptance facilities, such as Utah’s Park City Public Library, Montrose Regional Library in Colorado, Kuna Library in Idaho, and the Main Branch of the Peoria Public Library in Arizona.

Besides books, there are many other forms of entertainment available at libraries. Many have an extensive DVD and Blu-Ray collection — full of the latest releases, old classics, Criterion Collection editions, International films, documentaries and television shows. With a library card, you don’t have to wait for a movie to go onto a streaming service, pay for another one, or wait for your wi-fi to go back up. You can watch it for free through your local public library.

For gamers, The North Logan Library allows patrons to check out video games and Nintendo switches.

For those who prefer listening to books, libraries provide access to audiobook and e-book services. For example, the Salt Lake City library’s website includes links to the apps BiblioBoard Library and Libby,

McQueen explained that you are still supporting the author when checking out an e-book and audiobook. “We (the Salt Lake public library system) purchase the titles multiple times. It varies by the publisher — sometimes we pay to rent the book every 5 times, every 10 times, every 20 times it’s checked out through us.”

Wi-fi is available for free at libraries and you don’t even need to have a library card to take advantage of it, making your local library a perfect spot for working when you want to get out of the office or the house. Many libraries have Chromebooks and wi-fi hotspots that can be checked out for a short period of time.

Patrons of the Denver Public Library system can check out passes for a week to one of Colorado’s 42 state parks. You can also check out a Go-Pro Camera from the library to make your state park adventure even more enjoyable.

Read the newspaper or use a sewing machine at the library

Many libraries provide patrons with access to the online versions of newspapers such as The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal and their local papers. With a Salt Lake City library card you can also access the online newspaper database Global Newsstream, which provides access to over 600 worldwide newspapers; Libby Magazines, with listings of over 4,000 magazines; and EBSCOhost, a database of articles.

Public library websites often have links to online databases, full of helpful online resources — including access to online medical encyclopedias, guides to nonprofit organizations and grant writing, car repair, job searches and resumé writing. Some libraries, like Pocatello Idaho’s Marshall Public Library, proctor exams for students. Additionally, the databases provide access to online resources for homework help and language learning tools, such as Rosetta Stone, Muzzy and Mango provided by the Salt Lake City public library system.

For those of you with a creative gene, there’s the Creative Lab at the Salt Lake City Public Library, which, upon reservation, offers access to a soundbooth, digital camera, lighting kit, microphones, Glowforge, 3D printing and instruction manuals, Pro Pen and Touch tablets for digital art, sewing machines, VR headsets and editing softwares like Finalcut, Garageband and Ableton Live. The YouCreate Lab at the Park City Library is outfitted with a sound and video recording booth, a Green Screen room and computers with editing software like Final Cut Pro.

Patrons of the Park City Library are also able to check out such unique items as digital cameras, microphones, Blu-Ray Writers, acoustic guitars and snowshoes. Technology spaces similar to the Creative Lab and the YouCreate Lab exist at many libraries. Some examples include the IdeaLab in the Denver Public Library system and Amplify Studio at the Peoria Public Library Main Branch in Arizona.

You can also find Memory Care Kits at the Salt Lake Main Library. Designed to help those with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease and their caretakers, Memory Care Kits provide entertainment and stimulation that can provoke memory and help slow memory loss. The kits come in different themes including travel, music, outdoors, pets, gardening, farm and national parks. They include DVDs, CDs of music and sounds, books and fidget toys.

Everyone can use the library for free

Libraries play a critical role within a community. According to a 2015 Pew Research Center Study, 65% of those surveyed above the age of 16 said that closing their local public library “would have a major impact on their community.” No one is unwelcome in a library.

Libraries provide a place where people can gather, away from the concerns of home and work, improving their mind and spending time among others of their community.

“We want the library to be a safe space for everyone,” said McQueen. “ It doesn’t matter your religion, your politics, your identity. We welcome you, and we want to ensure that you feel welcomed and cared for. ... It’s a place where you are free to exist freely.”

These are only a few of the resources available at public libraries across the country. All of them are free, and many do not even require a library card.

