If you’re a fan of athleisure wear, you don’t need to pay an arm and leg for Lululemon products.

Amazon is filled with Lululemon dupes that have an identical look and feel to the real thing. Dupes are described as products made by affordable brands to simulate a formula of a more high-end product. I have purchased some of these dupes before, and they are often mistaken for the real thing.

Here are 10 highly-rated Lululemon dupes you can buy on Amazon.

No one would know the difference. This Amazon dupe matches every detail present on the Lululemon version. One Amazon shopper wrote, “Amazing substitute for the lulu lemon scuba hoodie. Feel and pattern is almost exact, absolutely worth the price.”

Lulu cost: $128.

Amazon dupe cost: $36.99.

Amazon rating: 4.4/5 stars.

This dupe has some slight differences from the Lululemon design, but all the important features are there — built-in spandex shorts, interior draw cord and back pocket for a tennis ball, plus the overall look is similar.

Lulu cost: $88.

Amazon dupe cost: $32.

Amazon rating: 4.3/5 stars.

Lululemon’s fan-favorite buttery-soft align fabric is nearly replicated by this Amazon brand. The Amazon design of the align joggers is comparable to the real thing, plus, it has an extra pocket in the back.

Lulu cost: $118-$128.

Amazon dupe cost: $28.99.

Amazon rating: 4.3/5 stars.

This dupe is crazy similar to the real thing. It’s got the same fit, stitch lines and even the same shock cord at the waistband. Plus, the dupe comes in more color options.

Lulu cost: $78.

Amazon dupe cost: $25.

Amazon rating: 4.4/5 stars.

For less than a quarter of the price, this Amazon dupe is nearly identical to the Lululemon bag — the only thing it is missing is the Lulu icon. Get four of these bags for less than the price of one Lulu bag.

Lulu cost: $114.

Amazon dupe cost: $25.98.

Amazon rating: N/A.

Amazon shoppers love this dupe. One shopper commented, “The most amazing quality! A 1:1 Lulu dupe. I wear this set more often than my name brand one!”

Lulu cost: $68.

Amazon dupe cost: $32.

Amazon rating: 4.5/5 stars.

This dupe is nearly identical to the real thing — it has the same fit, design, waistband and even lots of the same colors! Plus it’s a third of the price.

Lulu cost: $78.

Amazon dupe cost: $25.

Amazon rating: 4.3/5 stars.

If you are a fan of Lululemon biker shorts, this pair is the perfect dupe. They are made from an almost identical fabric and have the same fit and look as the Lulu pair, they are just a bit longer.

Lulu cost: $64.

Amazon dupe cost: $18.99.

Amazon rating: 4.3/5 stars.

This sports bra has the same cute, strappy details as the Lululemon version. One shopper noted that this dupe “fits just like the lulu one.”

Lulu cost: $48.

Amazon dupe cost: $24.

Amazon rating: 4.4/5 stars.

Amazon can give you the look of the Lululemon dance studio joggers for a third of the cost. Plus, the dupe is available in more color options. One Amazon shopper commented, “I’m obsessed with these pants! They are so flattering, and they fit perfectly!”

Lulu cost: $98.

Amazon dupe cost: $32.

Amazon rating: 4.6/5 stars.