10 breakfast ideas that don’t involve eggs

With egg prices on the rise, the quintessential breakfast of eggs and bacon is becoming more unaffordable.

Some data suggests that eggs are in fact the most popular breakfast food in the U.S. A 2019 survey published in USA Today revealed that the most popular breakfast food among Americans was eggs. Sausage and toast were the runner-ups.

But eggs are becoming seriously expensive.

Egg prices have been on the rise for the last few months and higher prices will likely last into the first quarter. Experts say this is due to avian flu. CNBC reported, “About 57.8 million birds have been affected by avian flu in 2022, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data as of Dec. 28. These figures include birds such as turkeys and ducks.” Inflation and supply-chain shortages have also contributed to the high price of eggs.

With egg prices like these, it might be time to try some egg-less breakfast ideas. Here are 10 recipes for breakfast that don’t use eggs.

1. Fruit and vegetable smoothie

A smoothie is a great way to use frozen vegetables and fruits, or produce that’s nearing the end of its shelf-life. There are lots of combinations that you can try. Consider thinking of smoothie combinations in this basic formula: a vegetable (leafy greens work great), something sweet, something with protein (like protein powder or yogurt) and something with texture (think chia seeds or pumpkin seeds).

2. Dole Whip

Dole Whip is basically frozen fruit, so if you want to make a fun family weekend breakfast, this might be the way to go. Disney has shared its original recipe for Dole Whip, so consider trying to make that for a sweet breakfast.

3. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is another versatile breakfast. Think of it as a blank canvas — oatmeal doesn’t have strong flavors, so whatever you put on it will be the star of the show. Chop up some fruit and nuts to add natural sweetness and texture to your oatmeal.

4. Breakfast potatoes

There’s a couple ways that you can make breakfast potatoes a full-fledged meal. Consider chopping up some potatoes, seasoning them with garlic, pepper and salt (try the Ajika Georgian Seasoning Blend from Trader Joe’s) and then mixing them together with peppers, onions and ground turkey sausage. You can add other vegetables if you would like. Serve with chopped up green onions on top.

5. Avocado toast

Avocado toast is every millennial’s favorite breakfast (just kidding). It’s pretty simple — toast a piece of bread (a nice, thick slice of sourdough bread would be great) and spread some avocado on top and season with salt and pepper. You can add some chili flakes, some honey or some tomatoes to give this breakfast a little something more.

6. Breakfast tacos

When you think breakfast tacos, you probably think they have to involve eggs, but there are other things that you can use. For one, you can try to use a little bit of Just Egg instead and add salsa and black beans to it in a taco shell. Another way to make breakfast tacos is to heat up some breakfast sausage and add some vegetables to it. Put it in a tortilla with a little bit of salsa and cheese.

7. Tofu vegetable scramble

Take all of your favorite ingredients for an egg scramble and put them in a skillet with some crumbled up tofu. Then, season accordingly and cook until the tofu and vegetables are crispy for a delightful scramble.

8. Breakfast sandwich (no egg!)

You can do an entirely vegan breakfast sandwich that has no egg and no meat. Take bread of your choice and then toast it. Follow this recipe from Pick Up Limes for their tofu “egg” salad. Put the salad in between the slices of bread for a hearty and filling breakfast.

9. Cream cheese and a bagel

When running late in the morning, sometimes you don’t have a lot of time for breakfast. Try toasting a whole wheat bagel and then adding cream cheese for an easy breakfast. For vegetables, consider slicing up some tomatoes and adding them on top.

10. Leftovers from dinner

We do have foods that we consider breakfast foods, but it doesn’t have to be so. Sometimes the best breakfast is leftovers from last night’s dinner. Heat up your dinner from last night and add some fresh herbs and spices to spruce it up.

