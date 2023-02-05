It’s almost time for the Grammys. Here’s what to expect

It’s almost time for the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony.

Here’s a look at the upcoming event — including how to watch and some of the top nominees.

How to watch the 2023 Grammys

The 65th Grammy Awards airs Sunday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. MST on CBS.

The ceremony will also be available to stream via Paramount+, according to The Los Angeles Times. It is scheduled to go until 9:30 p.m. MST.

Who is hosting the 2023 Grammys?

Comedian Trevor Noah is hosting the Grammys for the third year in a row, per The Los Angeles Times. The gig comes several months after Noah announced he is stepping away from “The Daily Show” after seven years, the Deseret News reported.

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring,” Noah said in a statement last fall, per the Deseret News. “I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows.”

Who are the 2023 Grammy nominees?

Beyonce takes the lead for most Grammy nominations this year, the Deseret News reported. Her nine nominations include best record, song and album. With 28 Grammys already attached to her name, Beyonce could potentially become the artist with the most Grammys, surpassing conductor Georg Solti’s 31 wins.

Beyonce is also tied with her husband, rapper/producer Jay-Z, for most Grammy nominations of all time — a whopping 88 nominations.

According to the Deseret News, below are the nominees in three of the top categories:

Record of the year

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA.

“Easy on Me,” Adele.

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé.

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige.

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius.

“Woman,” Doja Cat.

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy.

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar.

“About (expletive) Time,” Lizzo.

“As It Was,” Harry Styles.

Song of the year

“Easy on Me,” Adele.

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé.

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt.

“God Did,” DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy.

“ABCDEFU,” Gayle.

“As It Was,” Harry Styles.

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar.

“About (expletive) Time,” Lizzo.

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy.

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” Taylor Swift.

Album of the year

“Voyage,” ABBA.

“30,” Adele.

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny.

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé.

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige.

“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile.

“Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay.

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar.

“Special,” Lizzo.

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles.

Tributes at the 2023 Grammys

This year’s In Memoriam tribute will feature performances honoring country legend Loretta Lynn, Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie and Takeoff of hip-hop group Migos, who all died in 2022, per Entertainment Weekly.