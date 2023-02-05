Facebook Twitter
Sunday, February 5, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Will Kyrie Irving make his Mavericks debut against the Jazz?

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Will Kyrie Irving make his Mavericks debut against the Jazz?
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) compete for the ball in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. The Nets won 117-106.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) compete for the ball in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. The Nets won 117-106.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s reports that the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets have completed a blockbuster trade that will send Kyrie Irving from Brooklyn to Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks, some wondered if Irving could make his Mavericks debut on Monday night against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, such will not occur.

Wojnarowski reported that Irving “is expected to arrive” in Dallas on Monday and make his Mavericks debut Wednesday on the road against the LA Clippers.

Screen_Shot_2023_02_05_at_3.06.33_PM.png

Dallas head coach Jason Kidd told reporters on Saturday that his other star, Luka Doncic, would not be making the trip to Utah for Monday’s game, according to ESPN’s Marc Spears.

Given that Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith also will not be playing, the Mavericks will be very shorthanded Monday.

The Jazz have played both the Nets and Mavericks in the past few weeks. On Jan. 20, Irving went off for 48 points as Brooklyn beat Utah 117-106 in Salt Lake City, and then on Jan. 28, the Jazz beat Dallas 108-100 in Salt Lake City in a game Doncic also did not play in.

Dinwiddie scored 35 points in Doncic’s absence.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
A closer look at All-Star selections — and snubs
Analysis: Will Hardy not afraid to change rotations, a look at transition woes and Mike Conley’s 1,000th game
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 115-108 loss to the Atlanta Hawks
Will the Utah Jazz make any moves at the NBA trade deadline? Here are the latest rumblings
Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks got into a fight. Here’s what happened
How Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen earned his first NBA All-Star berth