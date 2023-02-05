Facebook Twitter
Stevie Wonder’s beloved Grammys performance with Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton

He started his performance by singing “The Way You Do The Things You Do” along with the R&B vocal group WanMore

By Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
Stevie Wonder performs at the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concert at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, in New York.

Henny Ray Abrams, Associated Press

Stevie Wonder performed on Sunday at the 65th annual Grammys awards.

Wonder is a big-time Grammys winner. He has won 25 different awards, a lifetime achievement award and is the only person to win album of the year three times in a row, according to Billboard. Considered a music legend, Wonder has been nominated for Grammys 74 times.

He started his performance by singing “The Way You Do The Things You Do” along with the R&B vocal group WanMore.

His performance included other hit songs where Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton joined him on the stage.

“Next, Wonder will perform Smokey Robinson’s ‘Tears of a Clown’ with Robinson himself — one of MusiCares’ two Persons Of The Year for 2023, the other being Motown founder Berry Gordy,” per the Grammys website. “Wonder will finish off this special performance — drawn from the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala — with his hit “Higher Ground,” from his classic 1973 album ‘Innervisions’.”

The audience started dancing during the performance. Social media users expressed their love for Wonder’s performance online. Madisen Keavy said, “Volume wayyy up for Smokey Robison and Stevie Wonder.”

How to watch the 2023 Grammys

The 2023 Grammys are available to stream on Paramount+. Viewers can also watch them on CBS or YouTubeTV.

