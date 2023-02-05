Bad Bunny makes history, gives performance that makes Taylor Swift dance

Bad Bunny is making history while having the best time on stage — typical.

The singer gave a vibrant performance, opening the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, created a spectacle with a long line of backup dancers in colorful outfits, folk art, and bands playing Dominican and Puerto Rican tunes, per The Rolling Stone.

Even Taylor Swift couldn’t help but dance along to the mashup of El Apagon” and “Despues De La Playa.”

taylor swift 🤝 all of us when there's Bad Bunny#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/X1xDy4ycey — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 6, 2023

The Puerto Rican musician’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” became the first Spanish-language LP to be nominated for the album of the year award. Bad Bunny is also nominated for best pop solo performance and best musica urbana album, which he won.

“It’s easy because I just made this album with love and passion … and when you do things with love and passion, everything is easier. Life is easier,” he said of making the album, per The Guardian. He also dedicated the album to Puerto Rico.

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” described as a fusion of reggaeton, cumbia, and indie pop, has 23 songs and is his fourth studio album.

According to Variety, he was nominated in categories alongside the biggest names and albums, including ABBA’s “Voyage,” Adele’s “30,” Beyonce’s “Renaissance,” Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Brandi Carlile’s “In These Silent Days,” Coldplay’s “Music Of The Sphere,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” Lizzo’s “Special,” and Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House.”