Sunday, February 5, 2023 | 
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey, killing at least 17

The quake happened early Monday, collapsing buildings and causing a path of destruction with aftershocks throughout the region.

By Sarah Gambles Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
AP20305334798866.jpg

Rescue workers try to save residents trapped in debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Rescue teams on Saturday ploughed through concrete blocs and debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, leaving unknown numbers of dead and injured.

Ismail Gokmen, Associated Press

Turkey was rocked by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake early Monday, collapsing buildings and causing a path of destruction, with aftershocks felt throughout neighboring countries.

At least 17 people were killed by the earthquake and at least 34 buildings collapsed in the southern Osmaniya province, Governor Erdinç Yılmaz told CNN.

“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter, The New York Times reported.

What areas of Turkey, elsewhere were affected by the earthquake?

Millions of people experienced the earthquake throughout Turkey, Syria, Lebanon and Israel. The epicenter was “near the city of Gaziantep in southeast Turkey, which was bracing for the most devastation,” according to The Times.

The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake struck at 4:17 a.m. with a depth of around 10 miles and predicted “extensive damage” from the quake would be “probable.”

Ankara, the Turkish capital, issued a warning to residents and is sending search and rescue teams to those affected by the quake. It also included a call for international aid.

Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun tweeted that all agencies “are on high alert” and that “our country has overcome many challenges and we will get through this disaster by working together.”

This story will be updated as information develops.

