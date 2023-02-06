New York City is getting two new beaches. One opens this summer

When most people think of New York City, beach town is not what comes to mind. But the metropolitan city is hoping to change that perspective. The city will get two new beaches, with one opening up this summer.

The first beach will be along the Hudson River in Manhattan and will feature 14,000 feet of sand along the Gansevoort Peninsula. It opens this summer and will be Manhattan’s first beach, NBC New York reported.

“Gansevoort will be developed into a large green oasis, complete with a resilient ‘beach’ on the southern side” the Hudson River Park Trust said, per NBC New York.

Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach?

One question that comes up is — is the water clean? According to the Department of Environmental Protection, it’s “the cleanest it’s been in the last 100 years,” per Spectrum News NY1.

The beach will not be for swimming, however. There will be kayaking and places to lounge and sunbathe on the beach, but wading will not be permitted.

Landscape architecture firm James Corner Field Operations designed the park and is the same group behind Domino Park and the High Line. Construction continues and is set to be completed this summer, according to New York Imby.

When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?

The second beach will take residence on the Williamsburg, Brooklyn shoreline, and will allow wading but not full-fledged swimming. It’s scheduled to open in 2028.

“A couple days ago, there were dolphins swimming behind me in the East River. The trajectory of water quality over time is a very sharp improvement,” Two Trees Management director Dave Lombino told The Spectrum News NY1.

Now along with the many museums, Central Park, Times Square, Broadway shows, you can add visiting the beach to the itinerary when visiting New York City, along with the beach at Coney Island.