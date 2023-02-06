Facebook Twitter
Monday, February 6, 2023 | 
Politics U.S. & World

Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address: How to watch and what to expect

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
SHARE Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address: How to watch and what to expect
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, March 1, 2022, in Washington.

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, March 1, 2022, in Washington. Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, where the president is expected to address the economy and infrastructure.

Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via Associated Press

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver this year’s State of the Union address on Tuesday as the 2024 election draws closer.

When is the State of the Union address?

Biden’s third State of the Union address as president will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. MST.

What topics will Biden cover in the State of the Union address?

In a statement, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the president will speak on the economy during his address:

“He looks forward to speaking with Republicans, Democrats, and the country about how we can work together to continue building an economy that works from the bottom up and the middle out, keep boosting our competitiveness in the world, keep the American people safe, and bring the country together,” Jean-Pierre said.

The president is expected to address issues like the economy and infrastructure, but “Biden seems unlikely to mention the ongoing saga over classified documents found in his home and office,” according to Politico

He’s also not expected to address if he will run again in 2024.

How to watch the State of the Union address

The 2023 State of the Union address will be livestreamed on the White House YouTube channel.

Watch the State of the Union live on Tuesday at 7 p.m. MST here.

Next Up In Politics
Opinion: It solves traffic, pollution and avalanche concerns. It’s time to move forward on a gondola
The rise of the Congressional Progressive Caucus
Opinion: Ranked choice voting will cause more election doubt
Sen. Mike Lee: Inside the fight against the left’s plan to pack the Supreme Court and destroy American liberty
Utah House passes bill to require legislative ‘performance’ audit every other year
What Utah lawmakers propose to prevent suicide in county jails