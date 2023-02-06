Free food from Cracker Barrel for a year is on the line — you just need to get engaged

Couples who are fans of Cracker Barrel will be pleased to know that there’s a way for them to win free food from Cracker Barrel for a year.

All you need is an engagement ring and a camera.

This year from Feb. 10 to 16, the iconic restaurant is giving away free food for a year to five couples who get engaged at the restaurant. According to the Cracker Barrel website, couples will need to film their proposal video at a Cracker Barrel restaurant and then post it on social media with a caption that explains why got engaged at the restaurant, using the hashtags #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest. Submitters will also need to tag Cracker Barrel’s Instagram account, @crackerbarrel.

The restaurant also has a less dramatic option for free food. If you purchase two entrees — from a list it provides — between Feb. 10 and 14, you can get either a Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake for free or a Biscuit Beignet.

Is it worth it to get engaged at a Cracker Barrel for the free food?

The chain shared the retail value of the free Cracker Barrel food — per the contest rules, free food for a year is defined as gift cards that total $2,000. That means over the course of 52 weeks in a year, each couple could share one meal a week at the restaurant, with one meal being two entrees at the cost of $35.

An engagement ring costs most couples more than $2,000. According to Brides magazine, the average price of a ring is $3,756. However, there are ways to find more affordable (and ethical) engagement rings, such as lab-grown diamonds.

For some couples, getting engaged at a Cracker Barrel might be worth the cost and the experience to get free Cracker Barrel food for a year.

