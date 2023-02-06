Utah’s football program will be well-represented in Super Bowl LVII when the Philadelphia Eagles collide with the Kansas City Chiefs.

And coach Kyle Whittingham will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Sunday to watch the game. No wonder — he has plenty invested in this matchup.

Whittingham’s son, Alex, is in his fifth season with the Chiefs, and fourth as defensive quality control coach.

“He’s been coaching for five years and this is the third time in five years that he’s going (to the Super Bowl),” Kyle Whittingham said. “I tell him he’d better understand it’s the exception rather than the rule. That just doesn’t happen. He’s in a good spot, for sure.”

Whittingham was also a teammate of Kansas City coach Andy Reid at BYU from 1978-80.

“Andy’s a very good friend of mine,” Whittingham said.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia features rookie punt return specialist Britain Covey and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. Johnson led the Utes to an undefeated season in 2008 and also served as Utah’s quarterbacks coach from 2010-11 and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2012-13.

Whittingham said he’ll be rooting for the Chiefs, but he’ll be “cheering for my guys as well. I love seeing what Brian’s done with (Eagles QB) Jalen Hurts this year. And to see Brit back there returning punts is awesome. I’m hoping all of our guys do well.”

Having a few people representing Utah’s program, and Utah’s brand, on such a big stage, means a lot to Whittingham.

“It’s great,” he said. “Anytime that you have former players or former coaches, watching them succeed and get to the highest level, which this is obviously the highest level, the Super Bowl, it’s very rewarding and good for the program. It continues to put us on the national stage. It gives us brand recognition.”

That’s why he’ll be at the Super Bowl Sunday.

“I’ve got my son, Brian and Britain,” Whittingham said. “I wouldn’t miss it.”