Utah announces spring football captains

Spring football is right around the corner.

Utah announced its four captains for spring ball on Monday, naming quarterback Cameron Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe as the offensive captains, and safety Cole Bishop and linebacker Karene Reid as the defensive captains.

Rising returns for his third full season as Utah’s starting quarterback. He’s led the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 championships as a starter. He threw for 3,034 and 26 touchdowns last season.

Kuithe’s season was cut short just four games into the 2022 season as he suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The three-time All-Pac-12 tight end elected to return to Utah and will be playing his sixth season as a Ute.

Bishop is heading into his third season. He started 13 games in 2022, leading the team in tackles with 83. He had 1.5 sacks, three pass deflections and an interception.

Reid, in his third year with Utah, started 14 games last season, totaling 72 tackles, five sacks, three pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble.

February 6, 2023

Rising, Kuithe, Bishop and Reid were also named to the spring leadership council, alongside tight end Thomas Yassmin, defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, linebacker Lander Barton, running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, offensive lineman Keaton Bills, quarterback Bryson Barnes, wide receiver Devaughn Vele, defensive end Connor O’Toole, safety Sione Vaki, defensive end Miki Suguturaga, offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea and safety Nate Ritchie.