He was the 1st spoken word poet to win ‘AGT.’ 3 years later, he’s competing for another title

Brandon Leake, a spoken word poet who won Season 15 of “America’s Got Talent,” is returning to the stage to compete on “AGT: All-Stars.”

Who is Brandon Leake on ‘AGT: All-Stars’?

Leake, a 30-year-old spoken word poet from Stockton, California, is competing on “AGT: All-Stars” on Feb. 6.

He previously competed on “AGT” in 2020. During the show’s audition round that season, Leake performed a powerful tribute to his sister, going on to earn the golden buzzer from “AGT” judge Howie Mandel, the Deseret News previously reported. His audition has been viewed nearly 8 million times on YouTube.

Following his audition, Leake went on to grapple with subjects like racial injustice and his father’s absence from his life. For the finale, he performed a prayer for his 6-month-old daughter, Aaliyah.

“I will never forget, never forget all the things that you made me feel, how I was already in love with you before I could ever hold you,” he started. “Before your mother cradled you into existence, I prayed for you the best way I knew how. By praying for me.”

Leake first auditioned for “AGT” in 2017. Three years later, be became the first spoken word poet to win the show, claiming the $1 million prize and a headlining show in Las Vegas. After being declared the winner, Leake called his victory a “huge win for the spoken-word community,” according to USA Today.

“I want to win but win, lose or draw, I came here with a purpose and part of it has been fulfilled,” Leake previously told Stockton’s The Record. “At the end of the day, my desire is for my art form to get people to think critically. … I really want my art to be a reflection of the times, but also an aspiration of what the times can become.”