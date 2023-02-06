BYU football will reportedly face Coastal Carolina again — a long time from now

As wild as the 2020 college football season was because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the very most unique things that occurred was the Dec. 5 matchup between the BYU Cougars and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Conway, South Carolina.

In an era in which games are scheduled out years in advance, this one came together in just days and pitted two teams that were undefeated heading into the contest.

Things got chippy, Coastal ultimately won 22-17 and in some eyes, a rivalry of sorts was quickly born.

Well, that rivalry will reportedly be rekindled on the field at BYU — in 10 years.

On Monday, FB Schedules’ Kevin Kelley reported that the two sides are scheduled to face each other on Sept. 17, 2033 at LaVell Edwards Stadium, clearly returning to the normal practice of scheduling games far in advance.

Kelley reported that the 2020 game contract called for it to be a home-and-home series, although there was no date specified for the second game like there generally is in such contracts.

Kelley reported that the return date was finalized in November of 2021 after BYU joined the Big 12 Conference.

That is significant because BYU has had to cancel many future nonconference games it had scheduled as an independent to make way for Big 12 schedules each year.

According to FB Schedules, the Cougars have all of their nonconference games scheduled through 2026, “and have two non-conference games scheduled in several seasons beyond.”