High school swimming: Top performances in Utah heading into 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A state meets

The 2022-23 high school swim season is heading into the state meets the next two weekends. Here’s a look at the top 15 high school performances in each event this season as organized by the Utah Swimming Coaches Association. The top 100 times in each event are available at utswimcoach.com.

Girls 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:53.30 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District).

1:53.55 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

1:54.46 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (1/28 at Region 4).

1:56.74 — Colleen Macwilliams, Skyline, Sr. (1/27 at Murray).

1:57.47 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (1/28 at Region 4).

1:57.52 — Audrey Bradley, Brighton, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6).

1:57.77 — Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, So. (12/3 at Davis District).

1:58.07 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

1:58.86 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Sr. (11/3 at Olympus).

1:58.89 — Beca Bringard, Skyline, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6).

1:58.93 — Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, Jr. (1/28 at Region 4).

1:59.16 — Chloe Rasband, Layton, (2/4 at Region 1).

1:59.18 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Jr. (2/4 at Region 5).

1:59.91 — Megan Harris, Wasatch, (2/3 at Region 9).

2:00.09 — Navie Powell, Ridgeline, Sr. (1/13 at Highland Invite).

Note: State record is 1:50.32 by Brighton’s Amanda Barrett in 2011.

Girls 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



2:06.70 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (1/19 at Olympus).

2:06.90 — Colleen Macwilliams, Skyline, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

2:08.99 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

2:09.24 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, So. (12/20 at Granite District).

2:10.53 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, So. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

2:11.68 — Ellie Boyer, Springville, Sr. (2/3 at Region 9).

2:12.47 — Veronica Black, Highland, So. (1/5 at Olympus).

2:12.60 — Annie Reichner, Timpview, Sr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

2:13.61 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (11/9 at Lone Peak).

2:13.82 — Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, Sr. (1/28 at Region 15).

2:14.47 — Grace Wilson, Lone Peak, So. (1/28 at Region 4).

2:14.77 — Ava Clegg, Lone Peak, Jr. (1/28 at Region 4).

2:15.09 — Sadie Macdonald, Olympus, Fr. (12/20 at Granite District).

2:15.14 — Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, So. (1/13 at South Davis).

2:15.69 — Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6).

Note: State record is 2:03.41 by Brighton’s Rachel Butler in 2019.

Girls 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



23.29 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

24.08 — Sophie Scoville, Pleasant Grove, So. (1/28 at Region 4).

24.34 — Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

24.40 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

24.58 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Jr. (1/20 at Mayors Cup).

24.58 — Ofa Fa, West, So. (2/3 at Region 2).

24.66 — Sara Wall, Park City, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

24.72 — Rachel Dalton, Skyline, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

24.82 — Adaline Harding, American Fork, So. (1/28 at Region 4).

24.88 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (1/28 at Region 4).

25.02 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, So. (1/27 at Skyline).

25.13 — Danielle Cannon, Skyridge, Jr. (11/12 at Wasatch).

25.20 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (12/7 at Lone Peak).

25.21 — Sorina Rom, Pine View, Jr. (1/27 at Region 10).

25.26 — Kennedy Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (1/28 at Region 4).

Note: State record is 23.25 by Kearns’ J. Fredsal in 2005/S. Watchorn in 1997.

Girls 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



56.18 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, So. (2/3 at Region 6).

57.87 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (1/19 at Olympus).

58.30 — Ellie Boyer, Springville, Sr. (2/3 at Region 9).

59.09 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (12/7 at Lone Peak).

59.17 — Veronica Black, Highland, So. (2/3 at Region 6).

59.62 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Jr. (2/4 at Region 5).

59.63 — Grace Wilson, Lone Peak, So. (1/28 at Region 4).

59.90 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Fr. (1/27 at Region 10).

1:00.70 — Sage Patterson, Bonneville, (2/4 at Region 5).

1:00.74 — Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, So. (2/4 at Region 7 2023).

1:00.84 — Malacha Leonard, Logan, Jr. (1/28 at Region 11).

1:00.90 — Chloe Rasband, Layton, (2/4 at Region 1).

1:00.99 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite).

1:00.99 — Sara Wall, Park City, Sr. (1/13 at Brighton).

1:01.09 — Sarah Cook, Ridgeline, So. (1/28 at Region 11).

Note: Note: State record 54.61 by Skyline’s Lillian Moore in 2014.

Girls 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



51.53 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District).

52.22 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

52.33 — Colleen Macwilliams, Skyline, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

52.52 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (1/28 at Region 4).

52.61 — Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

53.62 — Sorina Rom, Pine View, Jr. (1/27 at Region 10).

53.90 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (11/12 at Wasatch).

53.93 — Sophie Scoville, Pleasant Grove, So. (1/28 at Region 4).

53.94 — Sara Wall, Park City, Sr. (1/27 at OA@PC).

54.06 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

54.08 — Taylar Hooton, Olympus, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6).

54.31 — Danielle Cannon, Skyridge, Jr. (1/28 at Region 4).

54.53 — Rachel Dalton, Skyline, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

54.66 — Ofa Fa, West, So. (2/3 at Region 2).

54.84 — Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, (2/4 at Region 5).

Note: State record is 50.57 by Spanish Fork’s Maddy Parker in 2022.

Girls 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



5:03.24 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

5:04.14 — Colleen Macwilliams, Skyline, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District).

5:08.49 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

5:14.61 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (1/28 at Region 4).

5:14.69 — Audrey Bradley, Brighton, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6).

5:17.92 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Sr. (1/12 at Olympus).

5:19.38 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (11/17 at Riverton).

5:19.52 — Beca Bringard, Skyline, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6).

5:21.14 — Ellinor Plant, Highland, So. (2/3 at Region 6).

5:21.78 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Sr. (11/11 at Brighton).

5:21.84 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, So. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

5:22.57 — Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, Jr. (1/28 at Region 4).

5:22.98 — Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, So. (2/3 at Region 9).

5:23.83 — Gretchen Lane, Park City, So. (2/3 at Region 6).

5:26.32 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Fr. (1/12 at Desert Hills).

Note: State record is 4:55.28 by Skyridge’s Katelyn Andrist in 2022.

Girls 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



56.38 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, So. (1/12 at Olympus).

56.69 — Taylar Hooton, Olympus, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6).

57.26 — Annie Reichner, Timpview, Sr. (1/27 at Region 8 23).

58.93 — Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, (2/3 at Region 9).

59.12 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (11/10 at Olympus).

59.68 — Danielle Cannon, Skyridge, Jr. (1/28 at Region 4).

59.76 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, Fr. (1/27 at Region 10).

59.79 — Colleen Macwilliams, Skyline, Sr. (12/15 at Skyline).

1:00.10 — Hallie Ehat, American Fork, Fr. (1/28 at Region 4).

1:00.24 — Kalia Merrill, Davis, Sr. (2/4 at Region 1).

1:00.44 — Lily Hyde, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (1/28 at Region 4).

1:00.64 — Kennedy Bennett, Lone Peak, Jr. (1/28 at Region 4).

1:00.68 — Sadie Macdonald, Olympus, Fr. (12/20 at Granite District).

1:00.78 — Lauren Biglow, Park City, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6).

1:00.89 — Adaline Harding, American Fork, So. (1/28 at Region 4).

Note: State record is 53.45 by Cottonwood’s Rhyan White in 2016.

Girls 100 breaststroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:04.93 — Veronica Black, Highland, So. (2/3 at Region 6).

1:07.19 — Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, So. (12/3 at Davis District).

1:07.33 — Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, Sr. (1/28 at Region 15).

1:07.77 — Ava Clegg, Lone Peak, Jr. (1/28 at Region 4).

1:08.18 — Anya Clark, Skyridge, Jr. (1/28 at Region 4).

1:08.23 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, So. (12/15 at Skyline vs East).

1:08.24 — Madi Harward, Highland, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

1:08.52 — Grace Cannon, Wasatch, (2/3 at Region 9).

1:08.63 — Sorina Rom, Pine View, Jr. (1/27 at Region 10).

1:08.95 — Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, Jr. (12/20 at Granite District).

1:09.09 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (11/18 at Olympus).

1:09.13 — Taylee Nelson, Box Elder, So. (12/16 at Box Elder).

1:09.29 — Colleen Macwilliams, Skyline, Sr. (1/6 at Skyline vs East).

1:09.52 — Lucy Kokeny, Brighton, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6).

1:09.56 — Sydney Zurmely, Lehi, Jr. (12/16 at Alpine District).

Note: State record is 1:02.09 by Wasatch’s Haley Altman in 2020.

Boys 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:42.07 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (1/27 at Region 8).

1:43.53 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District).

1:43.78 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, So. (2/3 at Region 6).

1:44.10 — Ralph Fiscus, Park City, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

1:44.14 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, Jr. (1/27 at Region 8).

1:44.50 — Alexander Stewart, Skyline, So. (2/3 at Region 6).

1:44.52 — Zach Richter, Murray, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

1:45.87 — Austin Partridge, Brighton, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6).

1:45.90 — Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (1/13 at Desert Hills).

1:46.09 — Jes Day, American Fork, Sr. (1/5 at American Fork).

1:46.12 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite).

1:46.17 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (11/29 at Olympus).

1:46.55 — Adam Sinclair, Skyline, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District).

1:46.61 — Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, Sr. (2/4 at Region 7).

1:46.68 — Robs Barton, Jordan, Jr. (1/27 at Region 8 ).

Note: State record is 1:38.39 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:52.42 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (2/3 at Region 6).

1:54.36 — Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, Sr. (1/28 at Region 15).

1:55.03 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (1/13 at Timpview).

1:55.99 — Jes Day, American Fork, Sr. (1/28 at Region 4).

1:56.46 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (2/4 at Region 7).

1:56.67 — Zach Richter, Murray, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6).

1:57.02 — Nicholas Skamnes, Skyline, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

1:57.66 — Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

1:57.78 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (1/12 at Ogden).

1:58.59 — Bridger Smith, Lehi, Sr. (1/20 at Lehi).

1:58.94 — Karson Spencer, Corner Canyon, Sr. (1/28 at Region 4).

1:58.97 — Robs Barton, Jordan, Jr. (11/18 at Herriman).

1:59.95 — De, Olympus, Jr. (11/29 at Murray).

2:00.06 — Lukas Keele, Skyline, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District).

2:00.31 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Sr. (11/18 at Olympus).

Note: State record is 1:48.75 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2019.

Boys 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



21.13 — Sam Carlson, Davis, Sr. (2/4 at Region 1).

21.47 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (1/27 at Region 8).

21.66 — Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, Jr. (2/4 at Region 1).

21.76 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

21.77 — Carson Andrews, Herriman, Sr. (1/27 at Region 3).

21.78 — Adam Sinclair, Skyline, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

21.81 — Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, Sr. (2/3 at Region 9).

21.93 — Sam Weller, Mt. Ridge, Sr. (1/27 at Region 3).

21.93 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (12/20 at Granite District).

21.95 — Sam Williams, Roy, (2/3 at Region 2).

22.10 — Bridger Nielson, Brighton, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

22.11 — Kolby Jepperson, Springville, Sr. (2/3 at Region 9).

22.14 — Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (1/12 at Desert Hills).

22.19 — Ben Thorne, Syracuse, Sr. (2/4 at Region 1).

22.19 — Sebastian Wrona, Park City, So. (2/3 at Region 6).

Note: State record is 20.53 by Olympus’ Evan VanBrocklin in 2022.

Boys 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



49.79 — Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

51.06 — Karson Spencer, Corner Canyon, Sr. (1/28 at Region 4).

51.18 — De, Olympus, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6).

51.55 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (1/28 at Region 13).

51.60 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (11/17 at Riverton).

52.01 — Sebastian Wrona, Park City, So. (1/7 at Park City).

52.23 — Dasch Springmeyer, Skyline, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

52.39 — Sam Carlson, Davis, Sr. (12/3 at Davis District).

52.54 — Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, Jr. (12/3 at Davis District).

52.79 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (11/5 at Nebo Invite).

53.17 — Lukas Keele, Skyline, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District).

53.17 — Roman Nowell, Box Elder, Sr. (2/4 at Region 5).

53.22 — Andrew Carlile, Dixie, So. (1/27 at Region 10).

53.40 — Josh Smith, Alta, Jr. (1/27 at Region 8).

53.44 — Koen Smith, Cyprus, Jr. (2/3 at Region 2).

Note: State record is 47.71 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



46.66 — Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, Sr. (2/4 at Region 7).

46.79 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (11/11 at Timpview).

47.05 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

47.27 — Sam Carlson, Davis, Sr. (2/4 at Region 1).

47.53 — Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, Sr. (2/3 at Region 9).

47.83 — Adam Sinclair, Skyline, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

47.84 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, So. (2/3 at Region 6).

47.91 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

47.94 — Bridger Nielson, Brighton, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

47.95 — Zach Richter, Murray, Jr. (12/9 at Wasatch).

48.08 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (1/5 at Olympus).

48.13 — Robs Barton, Jordan, Jr. (1/27 at Region 8 ).

48.15 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, Jr. (1/27 at Region 8 ).

48.32 — Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (1/13 at Desert Hills).

48.32 — Austin Partridge, Brighton, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6).

Note: State record is 45.13 by Olympus’ Evan VanBrocklin in 2022.

Boys 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



4:40.15 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

4:40.39 — Alexander Stewart, Skyline, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6).

4:40.85 — Ralph Fiscus, Park City, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

4:46.91 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite).

4:47.12 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, Jr. (1/27 at Region 8).

4:49.46 — Jes Day, American Fork, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

4:51.49 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, So. (2/3 at Region 6).

4:51.59 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (1/19 at Olympus).

4:52.28 — Miles Moran, Olympus, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6).

4:52.64 — Glen Tanner, East, So. (12/15 at Brighton).

4:53.36 — Easton Mousser, Springville, Jr. (11/10 at Wasatch).

4:53.79 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (11/15 at St. Joseph).

4:54.15 — Robs Barton, Jordan, Jr. (12/2 at Riverton).

4:55.11 — Aeddan Winter, Brighton, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6).

4:55.43 — Ethan Bangerter, Brighton, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

Note: State record is 4:30.06 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



49.56 — Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

51.06 — De, Olympus, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6).

52.15 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (10/28 at Region 13 Meet 2023).

52.18 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (11/17 at Riverton).

52.23 — Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, Sr. (1/28 at Region 15).

52.26 — Spencer Stowers, Skyridge, Sr. (1/28 at Region 4).

52.49 — Brandyn Blackwood, Westlake, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

53.09 — Kevin Tu, Skyline, So. (2/3 at Region 6).

53.22 — Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

53.37 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, So. (1/28 at Region 13 Meet 2023).

53.80 — Davis Miller, American Fork, Jr. (11/2 at Lone Peak).

53.89 — Benji Gillespie, Judge Memorial, Jr. (1/28 at Region 15).

54.08 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (11/10 at Olympus).

54.16 — Lincoln Burr, Skyridge, Jr. (1/28 at Region 4).

54.24 — Andrew Carlile, Dixie, So. (12/2 at Canyon View).

Note: State record is 48.25 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 breaststroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



56.87 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (2/4 at Region 7).

58.53 — Bridger Smith, Lehi, Sr. (1/20 at Lehi).

58.80 — Mason Draxler, Farmington, Sr. (2/4 at Region 1).

59.44 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (2/3 at Region 6).

59.64 — Nicholas Skamnes, Skyline, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

59.76 — Zach Richter, Murray, Jr. (2/3 at Region 6).

1:00.74 — Jan Peischler, Lehi, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

1:00.80 — Justin Chamberlain, Wood Cross, Jr. (2/4 at Region 5).

1:01.11 — Edison Yang, Skyline, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District).

1:01.14 — Reef Yoked, Park City, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

1:01.14 — Alex Nielson, Spanish Fork, Sr. (2/3 at Region 9).

1:01.28 — Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, Sr. (1/19 at South Summit).

1:01.43 — Andrew Janzen, Riverton, (1/27 at Region 3).

1:01.50 — Parker Fillmore, Brighton, Sr. (2/3 at Region 6).

1:01.57 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (1/28 at Region 13).

Note: State record is 55.29 by Wasatch’s Jayden Hicken in 2022.