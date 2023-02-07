‘You are a show!’: This 22-year-old saxophone player could win ‘AGT: All-Stars’

“AGT: All-Stars” has brought back 60 former champions, finalists and fan favorites to compete for the ultimate “All-Star” title. The show’s finale will feature 11 top acts, voted through by the “AGT” judges and superfans.

Here’s a look at saxophonist Avery Dixon, who is one of the acts competing in the finale.

Who is Avery Dixon on ‘AGT: All-Stars’?

Dixon was a finalist during this past season of “AGT.” The musician from Atlanta was the first solo saxophonist to ever appear on “AGT,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Now, he is once again an “AGT” finalist, this time on “All-Stars,” having earned enough votes from superfans during the episode on Jan. 16 to secure his place in the finale.

For his “All-Stars” debut, Dixon performed a rousing rendition of Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” — a performance that led Simon Cowell to say he believes the saxophone player has a good shot of winning the competition.

“You, young man, are an all-star,” “AGT” judge Howie Mandel said following the performance. “You are a show.”

During his initial run on “AGT,” Dixon performed Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness.” On YouTube, that audition has more than 7 million views.

Before playing the song, Dixon shared with the “AGT” judges that he was bullied for his voice and his appearance when he was younger and ultimately found the saxophone to be an outlet for him to escape all of the negativity, per the Deseret News. According to the bio on his website, Dixon was born early and weighed 1 pound, 8 ounces.

“You need to be here, you’re supposed to be here,” Mandel said following Dixon’s audition. “And you will change the world.”

“When you play with your instrument, you play with your heart, and we feel it,” “AGT” judge Heidi Klum added.

“AGT” host Terry Crews went on to give Dixon the golden buzzer, immediately advancing the saxophone player to the live shows, where he performed Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground” and earned enough audience votes to land a spot in the finale.

The dance group Mayyas ended up winning Season 17, the Deseret News reported.

In performing the saxophone on “AGT,” Dixon is carrying on the legacy of his great-grandfather, R&B saxophonist Maxwell Davis, who worked with artists like Etta James and B.B. King, the Deseret News reported.