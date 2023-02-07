Andy Reid on BYU’s Big 12 move: ‘I look forward to watching them’

PHOENIX — Andy Reid took time out of his busy schedule Monday night answering questions about his favorite barbecue choices and burger toppings — oh, and something called Super Bowl LVII — to talk a little BYU football.

During Super Bowl LVII’s Opening Night at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, the Kansas City Chiefs coach addressed BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference this summer, when the program joins Cincinnati, Houston and UCF in jumping to the Power Five league.

He gave a vote of confidence to BYU coach Kalani Sitake and the direction of the program.

“Kalani is going to do a phenomenal job. He’s getting the team ready right now in their offseason program and they’ll be rolling. I look forward to watching them,” he said.

Sitake has led the Cougars to a 56-34 record in his seven seasons as the program’s head coach, including an 8-5 record last season — a letdown after BYU had gone 10-3 and 11-2 in the previous two years.

Last week, the Big 12 released the league’s 2023 football schedule. BYU will play its first Big 12 game on the road at Kansas on Sept. 23, a game that will take place less than an hour from Kansas City, where Reid has been for a decade coaching the Chiefs.

“I love the place,” Reid said of BYU, where he played on the offensive line more than 40 years ago and was briefly a graduate assistant. “They do a great job up there of coaching and the players they get, with the recruiting part, are tremendous.”

Reid will lead the Chiefs into their third Super Bowl in four years when Kansas City plays the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. MST at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.