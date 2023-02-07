Facebook Twitter
Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: First reactions

The world premiere for the movie took place on Monday

By Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
Paul Rudd plays Scott Lang/Ant-Man in “Ant-Man.”

Marvel

There’s 10 days left until the release of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and the early reviews are rolling in. The film had a world premiere on Monday and plenty of fans and critics weighed in on what to expect from the last film of Marvel’s Phase 5.

The story follows Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, as well as Hope’s parents (Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer) and Scott’s daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), as they explore the Quantum Realm.

Reviews made one thing clear — Kang the Conqueror was a hit on the big screen. The character, played by Jonathan Majors, is an evil mastermind from the 31st century, as I previously reported for the Deseret News. Marvel plans to build momentum for 2025’s “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” with this film.

Trailers suggested Lang opened up about his time with the Avengers and is now making money off it, a fact that can be confirmed by the fake book booth at the movie’s premiere. The film opens in theaters Feb. 17.

What are reviews saying about ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’?

The review embargo doesn’t lift until Feb. 14, but here is what Twitter users said after the world premiere.

