Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: First reactions

There’s 10 days left until the release of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and the early reviews are rolling in. The film had a world premiere on Monday and plenty of fans and critics weighed in on what to expect from the last film of Marvel’s Phase 5.

The story follows Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, as well as Hope’s parents (Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer) and Scott’s daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), as they explore the Quantum Realm.

Reviews made one thing clear — Kang the Conqueror was a hit on the big screen. The character, played by Jonathan Majors, is an evil mastermind from the 31st century, as I previously reported for the Deseret News. Marvel plans to build momentum for 2025’s “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” with this film.

Trailers suggested Lang opened up about his time with the Avengers and is now making money off it, a fact that can be confirmed by the fake book booth at the movie’s premiere. The film opens in theaters Feb. 17.

Author Scott Lang is trying to sell more copies of his newest book on the red carpet of the Ant-Man and The Wasp #Quantumania premiere 👀 pic.twitter.com/CorNN2pNgd — Ant-Man News 🐜 (@AntManNews) February 7, 2023

What are reviews saying about ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’?

The review embargo doesn’t lift until Feb. 14, but here is what Twitter users said after the world premiere.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is by far Marvel’s weirdest, zaniest movie to date.



Jonathan Majors stands out strongly. Kang elevates the whole film. Majors and Paul Rudd are intense together.



Loads of CGI, crazy new characters, and an exciting trajectory for the MCU saga. pic.twitter.com/kgeX6XKoyo — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 7, 2023

I was fortunate to see Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania tonight! Jonathan Majors’ performance as Kang has me stoked for what’s coming next in Marvel Phase 5, and for anything Majors chooses to do. His acting choices are terrifyingly precise. Marvel is lucky to work with him. — Erik Voss (@eavoss) February 7, 2023

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA … trying to imagine a Marvel novice, “one ticket please,” then getting two hours of variant and multiverse talk. Jonathan Majors is great as Kang and for a good portion of the movie Michelle Pfeiffer is the main character, which is awesome — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania was well balanced and fast paced. I loved the father/daughter moments in the movie. Jonathan Majors is a beast as Kang. With Black Panther and now #AntManAndTheWasp it feels like @MarvelStudios is back on track. Excited to see it again! pic.twitter.com/p5J0Fm7xF1 — Emmanuel Gomez (@MannyGomezMedia) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania was good. The CGI was stunning. The Quantum Realm is seriously beautiful, but the story was a bit underwhelming. The film was entertaining & the humor was good. Michelle Pfiefer stands out from this film. #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/FXPHKPvOVU — Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) February 7, 2023

There comes a point where every franchise has to get weird, and the MCU has done just that with #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. Like all his other roles, Jonathan Majors remains endlessly compelling. 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/cxWEcoKTze — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania shows us that KANG is here to DOMINATE. Jonathan Majors is a threat that will hopefully shake the core of the MCU. It works best when the team is together but pacing & story suffer when they’re apart. Wish this stuck with me more. #AntMan #Kang pic.twitter.com/aduVzGfq17 — Shahbaz • The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is truly EPISODE 1 of what is sure to be a crazy cinematic series. You have to enjoy this movie more as an episode of something greater rather than it’s own standalone film that concludes a trilogy. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) February 7, 2023

The best Star Wars movie since 2018 is #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. It’s a huge sci-fi adventure with gorgeous world building that feels almost little un-Marvel in how much world building there is. But it’s got humor, heart, Kang completely rules & Michelle Pfeiffer steals it. pic.twitter.com/vRO2Poko2s — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) February 7, 2023