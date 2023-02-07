Deron Williams will coach Walker Kessler in Rising Stars game

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler will be coached by former Jazz guard Deron Williams in the Rising Stars game as NBA All-Star Weekend makes its return to Utah.

Kessler, alongside Franz Wagner (Magic), Jalen Green (Rockets), Alperen Sengun (Rockets), Trey Murphy III (Pelicans), AJ Griffin (Hawks) and Bones Hyland (Nuggets) are part of Team Deron, one of four teams in the Rising Stars event.

The Jazz rookie was selected by Williams with the second-to-last pick in the Rising Stars draft.

Former Los Angeles Laker Pau Gasol will coach Team Pau, featuring Paolo Banchero (Magic), Benedict Mathurin (Pacers), Jaden Ivey (Pistons), Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Jose Alvarado (Pelicans), Keegan Murray (Kings) and Andrew Nembhard (Pacers).

Former Chicago Bull Joakim Noah will coach the final team of the NBA’s rookies and sophomores. Evan Mobley (Cavaliers), Josh Giddey (Thunder), Jalen Williams (Thunder), Jeremy Sochan (Spurs), Quentin Grimes (Knicks), Jabari Smith Jr. (Rockets) and Jalen Duren (Pistons) will be on Team Joakim.

Utah Jazz assistant coach and former Dallas Maverick Jason Terry will coach the G League team, which features Sidy Cissoko, (G League Ignite), Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite), Mojave King (G League Ignite), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Memphis Hustle), Mac McClung (Delaware Blue Coats), Leonard Miller (G League Ignite) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (South Bay Lakers).

The Rising Stars event will be played in a tournament format, with four teams of seven players each. There will be three games — Team A vs. Team B, Team C vs. Team D and then the championship game between the winner of the two games.

The semifinal games will be played to a 40-point target score, and the championship game will be played to a 25-point target score.