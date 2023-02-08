A country music star and movie star have teamed up for the Super Bowl national anthem

Country music star Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles showdown at Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, USA Today reported.

The national anthem performance at Super Bowl 57

Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy winner known for hits like “You Should Probably Leave” and “Tennessee Whiskey,” will perform the national anthem alongside actor Troy Kotsur, who starred in the 2021 Sundance breakout hit and Oscar-winning film “CODA.” Kotsur — who became the second deaf person to win an Oscar, sharing the distinction with his “CODA” co-star, Marlee Matlin — will present the national anthem in American Sign Language, per USA Today.

Additionally, “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” presented in ASL by TikTok star Justina Miles, while R&B singer-songwriter Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful,” presented in ASL by Colin Denny, a member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, according to Axios.

Most recently, Stapleton appeared at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Feb. 5, performing “Higher Ground” alongside Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson. At the ceremony, Stapleton was a nominated songwriter for best country song, having co-written “I’ll Love You Til the Day I Die” for Willie Nelson’s 2022 album “A Beautiful Time,” per Taste of Country.

Stapleton’s upcoming tour, “All American Road Show,” kicks off April 26 and runs through late August.

Your Super Bowl LVII Pregame Lineup - @ChrisStapleton @babyface @thesherylralph



You won’t want to miss it. 19 days to go.



📺: #SBLVII -- Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX pic.twitter.com/0vjJALymeG — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2023

What time does the 2023 Super Bowl start?

The Super Bowl begins Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m MST and will air on Fox.