Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 | 
Music Entertainment

A country music star and movie star have teamed up for the Super Bowl national anthem

Chris Stapleton will perform alongside actor Troy Kotsur, who starred in the 2021 Sundance breakout hit and Oscar-winning film ‘CODA.’ Kotsur will present in ASL

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
SHARE A country music star and movie star have teamed up for the Super Bowl national anthem
Chris Stapleton arrives at the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

Chris Stapleton arrives at the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. Stapleton will hit Sunday’s Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.”

Jordan Strauss, Invision via Associated Press

Country music star Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles showdown at Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, USA Today reported.

Related

The national anthem performance at Super Bowl 57

Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy winner known for hits like “You Should Probably Leave” and “Tennessee Whiskey,” will perform the national anthem alongside actor Troy Kotsur, who starred in the 2021 Sundance breakout hit and Oscar-winning film “CODA.” Kotsur — who became the second deaf person to win an Oscar, sharing the distinction with his “CODA” co-star, Marlee Matlin — will present the national anthem in American Sign Language, per USA Today.

Additionally, “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” presented in ASL by TikTok star Justina Miles, while R&B singer-songwriter Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful,” presented in ASL by Colin Denny, a member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, according to Axios.

Related

Most recently, Stapleton appeared at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Feb. 5, performing “Higher Ground” alongside Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson. At the ceremony, Stapleton was a nominated songwriter for best country song, having co-written “I’ll Love You Til the Day I Die” for Willie Nelson’s 2022 album “A Beautiful Time,” per Taste of Country.

Stapleton’s upcoming tour, “All American Road Show,” kicks off April 26 and runs through late August.

What time does the 2023 Super Bowl start?

The Super Bowl begins Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m MST and will air on Fox.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘You are a show!’: This 22-year-old saxophone player could win ‘AGT: All-Stars’
Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: First reactions
AMC theaters will charge according to which seats you choose. Here’s how it works
Kodi Lee, a former Utahn, won ‘AGT’ 4 years ago — and broke the internet. His return to the show proves he’s still the favorite
Kodi Lee had the most viral moment in ‘AGT’ history. This is his story
He was the 1st spoken word poet to win ‘AGT.’ 3 years later, he’s competing for another title