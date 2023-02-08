What these Utah ties have learned playing for Andy Reid

PHOENIX — Andy Reid has a soft spot for the state of Utah.

Turns out, players with Utah ties have a soft spot for Andy Reid, too.

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach is preparing his team for its third Super Bowl appearance in four years, when the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in this year’s Super Bowl on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. MST at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Reid, the former BYU player and graduate assistant, is known for his approachable nature and adaptable coaching style — ask any number of his current or former players, and stories about his fun-loving, positive personality will quickly follow.

That includes some of the latest Utah ties on his Chiefs roster.

This year’s Kansas City team has three players with Utah ties on its practice squad: former Layton High wide receiver Marcus Kemp, and a pair of former BYU Cougars, tight end Matt Bushman and safety Zayne Anderson (also of Stansbury High).

During Super Bowl week, Kemp and Bushman shared what has stood out to them about Reid’s coaching style, and the success it has produced: the 24-year NFL head coach has 247 career regular-season wins, 21 playoff victories and won a Super Bowl as a head coach three years ago.

Bushman said Reid’s dedication to preparation — and fostering a positive environment — has fueled that success.

“I’ve learned how important it is to have a winning culture, but also a positive culture in the building. Coach Reid knows (that), he has been around for so long, coached great teams and he’s had the best of the best around him,” Bushman said.

“He knows what coaches he needs in place so we can be successful. Whatever I do after football, I know how important it is to have a positive culture around and to be so detailed and to be prepared. In any situation, this team is ready for whatever — we’ve practiced it.”

Kemp, too, pointed toward a positive vibe that emanates the Chiefs program and allows players to confidently be themselves.

“He’s a fun guy. He’s funny. He lets you be yourself. He doesn’t fight against the progression of times of what the NFL turns into and what younger players want to be. It’s been fun to be around teams with him where you can really enjoy yourself,” Kemp said.