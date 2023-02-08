The week leading up to the Super Bowl has increasingly become an opportunity for players and coaches to get asked some rather off-the-wall questions, and such was the case Wednesday morning for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

In the early minutes of a press conference Wednesday, Reid was asked to name the top three rappers alive (that question came from Brandon Marshall, who played in the NFL from 2006-2018), what the perfect Andy Reid cheeseburger looks like and how he takes his coffee.

On that last question, Reid, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, replied, “You know, I don’t drink coffee. I’m not a coffee drinker. ... I don’t drink it.”

Asked what he drinks in the morning then to start his day, Reid replied in a very on-brand manner.

“I just get up and go,” he said. “I got endless energy for a chubby guy.”

As for the other two questions, Reid struggled to come up with three rappers, first asking if The Fat Boys (whose music is hip hop) count as one, then offering Jay-Z, Master P and Lil Wayne before saying, “You gotta give me an easier question than that.”

As far as the cheeseburger question, Reid said he answered that “about 50 times” at a media event on Monday night, adding that, “I almost forgot I was a coach.”

Then he answered the question again, saying, “It’s gotta have a good bun. Let’s start there, and fresh meat, and then you put anything else on it other than mustard and you’re good. I’ll eat it.”

At the end of the press conference, Reid was asked what his favorite Mexican dish is. He didn’t offer a specific response, but did say, “There’s not a lot of food I don’t like.”