The Utah Jazz are reportedly in talks to trade Mike Conley for Russell Westbrook and picks

The Utah Jazz are reportedly part of a developing three-team trade deal that would send Jazz guard Mike Conley to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook to Utah, according to league sources.

The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charania first reported the news on Wednesday.

In exchange for Conley, the Jazz would also receive draft compensation, such as a first-round pick, Charania reported. The Lakers would get guard D’Angelo Russell from Minnesota.

Charania later added that Utah’s Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt could also be part of the deal.

Ongoing discussions have included Utah's Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt as part of the potential three-team deal to the Lakers, sources said. Sides are working through pick protections and additional draft compensation too, per sources. https://t.co/DoI0EBOBVq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2023

The Utah Jazz were widely expected to be active in trade talks ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday as they continue a monthslong makeover of the team.

In the offseason, the Jazz traded away stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, as well as Royce O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic. But they’ve remained relevant in the Western Conference and would make the playoffs play-in tournament if the season ended Wednesday.

As an NBA veteran on a relatively young team, Conley has been a source of wisdom for the Jazz this season, according to the Deseret News’ Sarah Todd. For that reason, it has been unclear if the team would take the risk of trading him away and losing his voice in the locker room.

Conley came to the Jazz in July 2019 through a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. In his first three seasons with the team, he averaged more than 13 points per game, but this year, his average is down to 10.7, according to ESPN.

Westbrook, on the other hand, is averaging 15.9 points per game this season.

This story will be updated.