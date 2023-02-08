Who is new Jazzman Juan Toscano-Anderson?

On Wednesday evening, about 18 hours before the NBA trade deadline, the Utah Jazz agreed to a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

One of the players the Jazz got back in the deal is Juan Toscano-Anderson, who was with the Lakers.

Who is Toscano-Anderson?

Age: 29 (April 10, 1993)

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 209 lbs.

From: Oakland, Calif. He played collegiately at Marquette.

Drafted: Went undrafted in 2015 and began playing professionally in Mexico and Venezuela before trying out for the NBA G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors (the Golden State Warriors’ affiliate) in 2018.

Toscano-Anderson played in the G League until 2020, when he was signed by the Golden State Warriors.

He was with them until last summer, when he signed with the Lakers.

Contract: Toscano-Anderson signed a one-year, $1.9 million contract with the Lakers, meaning he will become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Career averages: Toscano-Anderson has career averages of 4.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 169 NBA games (35 starts).

Did you know?: Toscano-Anderson has played with the Mexican national team.