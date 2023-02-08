Who is new Utah Jazzman Damian Jones?

The Utah Jazz on Wednesday agreed to trade Mike Conley, Malik Beasley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jarred Vanderbilt as part of a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

In return, the Jazz are set to receive Russell Westbrook, a top-four protected 2027 first-round draft pick, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones.

Here’s an overview of Jones’ personal background and playing career:

Age: 27 (June 30, 1995).

Height: 6-foot-11.

Weight: 245 pounds.

From: Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He played college basketball for Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Drafted: Thirtieth overall in the 2016 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors.

Contract: Jones signed a two-year contract with the Lakers in 2022. For the 2022-23 season, Jones is earning a base salary of $2,298,385, according to Spotrac.

Career averages: During his time at Vanderbilt, Jones appeared in 99 games and averaged 13.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, according to NBA.com. In his professional career, Jones is averaging 5.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game, according to ESPN.

Did you know?: Jones was part of two NBA championship-winning teams during his time in Golden State.