How national NBA analysts graded the Utah Jazz trade

The Utah Jazz made a before Thursday’s trade deadline on Wednesday, being part of a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.



The Jazz received Russell Westbrook from the Lakers (Westbrook will more than likely be bought out and not play a game for the Jazz), Juan Toscano-Anderson (from the Lakers), Damian Jones (from the Lakers) and the Lakers’ top-four protected 2027 first-round draft pick.

The Lakers received D’Angelo Russell (from the Timberwolves), Malik Beasley (from the Jazz) and Jarred Vanderbilt (from the Jazz).

The TImberwolves received Mike Conley (from the Jazz), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (from the Jazz) and the 2024 lesser of Washington-Memphis second round pick and 2025 and 2026 second-round picks (from the Jazz).

National NBA analysts graded the deal from the Jazz’s perspective. Here are excerpts of what they think about the trade.

CBS Sports: A+

This trade is a slam dunk for Utah. Individually, it isn’t clear that Conley, Vanderbilt or Beasley would have netted a first-round pick. But packaged together, they managed to land one of the most valuable first-rounders on the market. In 2027, (LeBron) James will be 42. (Anthony) Davis will be 34. Both of their contracts expire long before then. Go ask Robert Sacre and Tarik Black what these Lakers look like when they don’t have a superstar. — Sam Quinn

ESPN: A-

The Jazz’s perspective is most straightforward here — a team that’s rebuilding, despite its surprising success this season, traded three veterans for a large expiring contract and a draft pick in a move that improves its lottery odds. — Kevin Pelton

Sports Illustrated: C

Utah was probably hoping to snag more firsts in order to take on Westbrook’s contract as well as give up three players who can contribute. Taking back only one first and a protected one at that is a bit surprising. Westbrook will almost certainly be waived. And while the Jazz would have obviously loved more, adding another pick to their trove of first-rounders is ultimately a net gain. — Rohan Nadkarni

The Athletic: B+

The Jazz have a lot of future picks now and can rival Oklahoma City in throwing assets around to go get disenchanted stars. Or they can just stockpile and wait for teams to crater around the time these picks become usable for them. Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik continue to acquire assets in a short amount of time in this rebuild. — Zach Harper

SB Nation: B

The Jazz picked a direction with this move. Utah’s relative success this season was always a nice surprise, but it didn’t help the franchise achieve their long-term goals. The Jazz wanted more draft picks and to improve the ones they already own. They accomplished both with this trade even if it cost them three quality players.



The Jazz should drop down the standings now, improving their own draft pick. — Ricky O’Donnell

Sporting News: B