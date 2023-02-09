3 keys to BYU’s 92-80 loss to Pepperdine

BYU (16-11, 6-6) saw its two-game winning streak come to an end Thursday night at Firestone Fieldhouse, where last-place Pepperdine defeated the Cougars 92-80. The Waves had lost 11 straight games before beating Portland in double overtime Saturday. Now Pepperdine (9-17, 2-10) has won two in a row.



The Waves were led by Jevon Porter, who poured in a career-high 30 points. Houston Mallette added 22, Jan Zidek chipped in 14 and Mike Mitchell contributed 13.

Pepperdine knocked down 11 of 24 from 3-point range while BYU was 4 of 19 from 3. Overall, the Waves shot 57% from the field. The Cougars shot 48%.

BYU was led by Fousseyni Traore’s 19 points and six rebounds. Gideon George had 13 points and seven boards.