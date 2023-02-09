Facebook Twitter
Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 
3 keys to BYU’s 92-80 loss to Pepperdine

Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette controls the ball

FILE — Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette controls the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Spokane, Wash.

Young Kwak, Associated Press

BYU (16-11, 6-6) saw its two-game winning streak come to an end Thursday night at Firestone Fieldhouse, where last-place Pepperdine defeated the Cougars 92-80. The Waves had lost 11 straight games before beating Portland in double overtime Saturday. Now Pepperdine (9-17, 2-10) has won two in a row.

  • The Waves were led by Jevon Porter, who poured in a career-high 30 points. Houston Mallette added 22, Jan Zidek chipped in 14 and Mike Mitchell contributed 13. 
  • Pepperdine knocked down 11 of 24 from 3-point range while BYU was 4 of 19 from 3. Overall, the Waves shot 57% from the field. The Cougars shot 48%.
  • BYU was led by Fousseyni Traore’s 19 points and six rebounds. Gideon George had 13 points and seven boards. 

