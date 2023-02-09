Facebook Twitter
Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 
Business U.S. & World Entertainment

Why Disney is slashing 7,000 jobs and $5.5 billion in costs

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
SHARE Why Disney is slashing 7,000 jobs and $5.5 billion in costs
Bob Iger arrives at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger arrives at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jordan Strauss, Invision, Associated Press

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced some big changes for the company Wednesday in order to cut costs.

Disney plans to cut $5.5 billion in costs and lay off 7,000 employees, about 4% of the company’s workforce, The New York Times reported.

What did Bob Iger say about the job cuts?

“While this is necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today, I do not make this decision lightly,” Iger told analysts. “I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees worldwide, and I’m mindful of the personal impact of these changes.”

The cuts come as Disney reported better than expected earnings, with revenue rising 8% to $23.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to CNN Business.

However, Disney announced that its streaming service, Disney+, saw a decline in subscribers for the first time ever, losing over 2 million subscribers in the last quarter.

Related

How is Disney restructuring?

Iger also announced plans to restructure the company, including plans that puts streaming and content production int the same division, a move which Iger suggests will improve profit margins.

Disney will now be divided into three divisions: an entertainment unit, which combines streaming with its movies and TV, the ESPN sports networks, and the theme-park unit, per Bloomberg.

Next Up In Business
Did you know your boss can affect your mental health as much as a spouse?
Major British oil company reduces climate goals following record-breaking year in profit
What is the Junk Fees Prevention Act?
New analysis says Great Salt Lake can be saved, and here are the six recommendations to do it
Playing catchup with clever ChatGPT, Google releases its ‘Bard’ chatbot
How Utah lawmakers are trying to fight fraudulent ticket sales