Facebook Twitter
Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 
Food U.S. & World

Chick-fil-A begins testing on its newest menu item: Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich

The fast-food chain unveils its first vegetarian sandwich

By Margaret Darby
SHARE Chick-fil-A begins testing on its newest menu item: Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich
This July 19, 2012, file photo shows a Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant in Atlanta.

Chick-fil-a has a new vegetarian menu item.

Mike Stewart, Associated Press

Chick-fil-A is swapping chicken for cauliflower.

The fast-food chain’s newest menu item, the “Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich,” will begin testing in three cities next week as the chain’s first plant-based sandwich.

“Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A,” said Leslie Neslage, the chain’s director of menu and packaging, in a statement, per CNN.

Even though the newest sandwich is chicken-free, it will still have many of the iconic Chick-fil-A flavors fans love. It is breaded and seasoned just like the famous chicken, pressure cooked and placed between a buttery bun with two pickles.

“We didn’t know we necessarily wanted it to be similar to the chicken experience or the experience of eating a chicken sandwich, but we knew it had to taste like Chick-fil-A,” Chef Stuart Tracy, senior lead culinary developer for Chick-fil-A, told USA Today.

For years, the fast-food chain has been developing its first vegetarian sandwich. And cauliflower proved to be the best chicken substitute.

“We explored every corner of the plant-based space in search of the perfect centerpiece for our plant-forward entrée,” Chick-fil-A culinary lead Stuart Tracy said in a statement. “Time and time again, we kept returning to cauliflower as the base of our sandwich.”

According to CNBC, starting Monday, the sandwich will go on trial in Denver, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro-Triad region of North Carolina.

Related

Next Up In Utah
Lack of a plan drives Mitt Romney ‘nuts’ about U.S. policy on China
Would curriculum transparency bill dispel classroom myths or punish Utah teachers?
1 dead in auto-pedestrian crash in Murray
Could shooting dust into space offset climate change? Research says it’s possible
Opinion: Every option has hidden costs. Here’s why the gondola benefits taxpayers most
Riverton student arrested for alleged threats against staff, officers