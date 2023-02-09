PHOENIX — Former Hunter High tight end Noah Togiai will have the chance to earn a Super Bowl ring when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

The Utah native is one of five Utah ties who are on the practice squads of the two teams competing in this year’s Super Bowl, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. MST.

Just like his Eagles teammates — both on the team’s active roster and practice squad — Togiai will be on the sideline at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, when the NFL championship is on the line

“Everywhere they go, we go. Everything they do, we do,” Togiai told the Deseret News of being a practice squad member.

“All throughout the year, we’re in every single meeting. We know the game plan, because we’re always prepared in case anything goes down.”

Part of his game plan approach for the Super Bowl has been imitating Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce during Eagles practice.

“I did it all last week, and I will this week as well. It’s been fun,” Togiai said.

The 25-year-old West Valley City native’s road to the Super Bowl went through Hunter High, then five years at Oregon State, and has even included a pair of teams in the NFL.

He signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2020 before ending up with the Indianapolis Colts for much of that season.

Midway through the 2021 campaign, Togiai ended up re-signing with the Eagles, and he’s been a practice squad mainstay ever since — even getting called up to the active roster on game day a pair of times.

With Philadelphia heading into the Super Bowl healthy nearly across the board, Togiai isn’t expected to play Sunday, barring something unforeseen.

Getting that chance to earn a Super Bowl ring, though, is still a surreal opportunity for the young pro.

“This is a great experience, one I never thought I would be able to experience myself. I still don’t believe I’m here, and I don’t think I will until the game starts, then I’ll realize that it’s the actual Super Bowl,” he said.