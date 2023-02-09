Here’s some of the best National Pizza Day deals 2023

Thursday is National Pizza Day, a day committed to the celebration of pizza.

There are many different types of pizza: cheese, pepperoni, vegetable and many options between thin crust and a thicker crust. Pizza is beloved by many people. One of the ways you could celebrate National Pizza Day is by eating pizza.

Here are some of the deals going on for National Pizza Day.

Domino’s

Domino’s currently has a mix and match deal going on where each item is priced at $6.99. This means that you could get two medium pizzas for under $14. The chain’s new loaded tater tots are also part of the deal.

Marco’s

Marco’s is offering a deal on its signature pepperoni pizza. According to a press release, customers may use the discount code of PEPMAG to get a large pepperoni pizza for $9.99. All you have to do is order the pizza through the app or online.

Papa Johns

Papa Johns is offering a limited time crispy parm crust to celebrate National Pizza Day. Pizza lovers can also order a heart-shaped pizza to celebrate the day. The heart-shaped pizza comes with one topping and will cost $12.

Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s is offering a discount code for purchases over $25. Using the code PZDAY2, you can get 25% off of a $25 order.

7-Eleven

If you are a 7-Eleven rewards member, you can get a good deal on pizza. On Thursday, rewards members can order a pepperoni or cheese pizza for $7.

Where to get pizza in Utah

Perhaps you would like to order locally rather than order delivery. If that’s the case, there are plenty of great local places. Here are some of the best pizza places in Utah.

Este Pizza

If you like a New York-style pizza, Este Pizza might be the place for you to try. This thin-crust pizza has a classic blend of cheese. With big, thin slices, it’s a great pizza place for sharing. These slices are foldable with thinly sliced toppings. Here I tried the cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza and white pizza, and found that Este excelled with the pepperoni pizza. There are locations in Sugar House, Park City and downtown Salt Lake City.

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

Settebello is a great place for Neapolitan-style pizza. The crust has visible char on it and the sauce is light with a great texture. Here I tried the margherita and the namesake Settebello pizza. I preferred the Settebello and thought that the pine nuts were a great addition. With a location in Salt Lake City, this place is a great option for anyone who wants a classic pizza.

Mozz Artisan Pizza

Mozz Artisan Pizza got its start in Provo, but now has expanded to Salt Lake City. Mozz serves Neapolitan-style pizza and has a variety of classic toppings with more unique options as well. The crust here is both charred and chewy. Here I tried the margherita and the serrano and honey pizza. The serrano and honey pizza had a sweet and spicy taste.

Lucky Slice

Lucky Slice has locations in Ogden, Clearfield and Logan. A co-worker advised me to try the pizza here and I wasn’t disappointed. The pepperoni pizza here is fantastic. If you like thin, New York style pizza, this is it. In terms of the specialty pies, they are also great, but a must try is the Fire Island pie.

Brick Oven

Maybe it’s the BYU nostalgia, but Brick Oven is a must-try at least once. Located in Provo near campus, this pizza place is a favorite of Cougars fans. If you are in the mood for a decadent pizza, try the garlic chicken. The simpler flavors are also great. This style of pizza is more what you would expect from Utah, with a thicker crust.