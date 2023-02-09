PHOENIX — The interview line for Brian Johnson at Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night event required a certain amount of patience.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach is a popular man — and not just when a reporter is sticking a microphone in his face.

Whether it’s in coaching circles, amongst players or even in the media, the former Utah quarterback who got his coaching start with the Utes is getting noticed for his work.

This week, Johnson is focused on getting the Eagles — and particular star quarterback Jalen Hurts — ready for Sunday’s Super Bowl, where Philadelphia will play the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30 p.m. MST at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

He’s quick to share the credit for the path that has led him to being one win from a Super Bowl championship, and not one to take this moment for granted.

“Who knows with this crazy profession. I’ve been really, really fortunate to be around some good coaches and I’ve learned a lot as I’ve went along in this profession. It’s great to be here on the biggest stage in football,” Johnson told the Deseret News, about being at the Super Bowl.

What happens for him after Sunday will also be something to keep an eye on.

How Brian Johnson’s relationship with Jalen Hurts has elevated the Eagles offense

With the Super Bowl approaching, one thing is for certain: Hurts, under Johnson’s tutelage, is enjoying a breakout season this year.

Hurts, in his second full season as a starter, threw for a career-best 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions during the regular season and led Philadelphia to the top seed in the NFC, and now ultimately the Super Bowl. He also ran for 760 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns.

That kind of development — after mostly sitting during his rookie season in 2020 — turned Hurts into an NFL MVP contender this season. Hurts was a finalist for the Associated Press NFL MVP award, though the honors went to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback he’ll face in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“He’s gained a lot of experience over the last two years,” Johnson said of his star pupil. “One of the things I think ended up happening is he has accelerated vision and his processing speeds up because he has seen different looks before.

“It’s been great to be around him and watch him continue to develop and reach all his goals.”

Hurts and Johnson have a history that goes far beyond their time together in Philadelphia — one of Johnson’s high school coaches was Hurts’ father. Then when Johnson was coaching at Mississippi State and Florida in the mid-to-late 2010s, he tried to recruit Hurts to play for him.

Now, the pair are finally together, and Hurts said, “He’s like family.” The Eagles quarterback said their longstanding relationship has “helped this team entirely.”

“For us as an offense to be able to do certain things, him having the input he has — I think it’s been very beneficial for all of us,” he told reporters Tuesday. “... I’ve definitely been having a good time with him, and looking forward to what the future holds with us.”

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) talks with quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and quarterback coach Brian Johnson, left, prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola, Associated Press

What stands out about Brian Johnson’s coaching abilities?

Even though he’s only 35, Johnson already sports an impressive coaching resume: four years at Utah (two as co-offensive coordinator), then jobs at Mississippi State, Houston and Florida at the college ranks, followed by the Eagles the past two years.

Those who know Johnson echo a repeating theme when it comes to what makes Johnson a standout up-and-coming coach: he is able to make things simple, and he’s a strong communicator.

“Because (players) are making these split-second decisions, it’s hard to play this game. You have to make it simple so you (can) play fast,” Eagles head coach Nick Siranni told reporters Wednesday. “Brian does a great job of that, of putting himself in the shoes of a quarterback — because he’s been there — and just simplifying the reads for them, simplifying the checks for them, simplifying the defense, and chunking information together.

“... He’s contributed to a lot of our success and a lot of Jalen’s success.”

“He is so smart, but he is also very practical. He understands when to not overcomplicate things. ... As a person, he’s a great motivator. He finds that balance of being a friend and being a coach. Maybe that’s because he’s so young? I don’t know. But he’s just a great guy.” — Britain Covey, on Brian Johnson

Britain Covey, another former Utah star who signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie last offseason and has become the team’s punt return specialist, pointed to a two-fold formula behind Johnson’s success.

“He is so smart, but he is also very practical. He understands when to not overcomplicate things,” Covey told the Deseret News. “... As a person, he’s a great motivator. He finds that balance of being a friend and being a coach. Maybe that’s because he’s so young? I don’t know. But he’s just a great guy.”

Sirianni, Covey and Hurts agreed that Johnson’s own playing career — he led Utah to a Sugar Bowl victory and No. 2 final in the national polls his senior season, and finished as the program’s all-time winningest quarterback — also helps establish trust with his players.

“He’s a great communicator. He’s definitely been able to simplify some things. It holds a lot of weight that he’s played the position,” Hurts said.

“His experience with the game, what he’s learned through his years, goes into play.”

Johnson, in turn, gives a lot of credit to the man who first took a chance on him in the coaching industry: Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

“I talk to Coach Whitt all the time. He’s obviously been a huge mentor for me. I’ve known him since I was 17 years old,” Johnson said. “He gave me my first opportunity in coaching. A lot of what I know about the game, a lot of what I think about the game is a direct reflection of him.”

What’s next for Brian Johnson?

There has already been plenty of movement in the NFL and college football coaching ranks this offseason, and that will continue after Sunday’s game.

For the Eagles, that could mean changes if other programs try to snatch away assistants that helped Philadelphia reach the Super Bowl, and Johnson’s name has routinely popped up during this coaching cycle.

“He’s going to be a big-time head coach one day, I have no doubt in my mind. That’s coming from a personal friendship, and also being able to play for him.” — Jalen Hurts, on Brian Johnson

Earlier this week, Football Scoop’s John Brice listed Johnson as a potential candidate for Notre Dame’s open offensive coordinator position, though Johnson shot that possibility down Wednesday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

Back in January, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Johnson was a candidate for the New York Jets’ open offensive coordinator position, though that position has since been filled.

Nearly two weeks ago, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported that three head-coaching candidates had desires of making Johnson their offensive coordinator, without specifying who. Since then, three of the five NFL head-coaching vacancies have been filled.

Jones also reported that if Philadelphia’s current offensive coordinator Shane Steichen were to leave, Johnson would be the top candidate to take over as offensive coordinator with the Eagles.

Hurts, though, sees a coaching trajectory beyond that for Johnson.

“He’s going to be a big-time head coach one day, I have no doubt in my mind. That’s coming from a personal friendship, and also being able to play for him,” Hurts said.

“He has a great track record, and hopefully we can keep him here as long as we possibly can but nonetheless I’m proud of him and it’s definitely just the beginning for the both of us.”