Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 
Utah State Football Sports Utah State

Utah State hires University of Utah alum as defensive tackles coach

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
AP22247013928201.jpg

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson looks on during the first half of a college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Vasha Hunt, Associated Press

Utah State has made a new hire ahead of spring camp.

The school announced Thursday that former University of Utah defensive lineman Tevita Finau, a five-year NFL veteran, has been brought on board to serve as the Aggies’ defensive tackles coach.

Finau spent the last three seasons at Utah as a graduate/administrative assistant, working with the Utes’ defensive line.

Prior to that, he spent five years (2015-19) coaching at Orem High School, serving as the team’s co-defensive coordinator for four of those years, during which time the Tigers won four consecutive state championships.

Finau also worked with the Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship, and helped coach the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive line in 2022.

During his professional playing career, Finau played for the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and Houston Texans, all while starting off as a undrafted free agent.

Finau spent two years playing for Utah — 2010 and 2011 — and in his final collegiate season he played in all 13 games, starting the final four games of the season, while recording 37 tackles, including five tackles for loss, and three sacks.

Utah State staff promotions

Along with the hiring of Finau, Utah State has promoted defensive coordinator and safeties coach Ephraim Banda to assistant head coach.

Other promotions on staff include Mitch Hardy being named director of football management, Monay Swafford being named director of player personnel and Austin Albrecht being named director of development and community engagement.

