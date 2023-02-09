Facebook Twitter
Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 
NFL Sports Utah Utes

Britain Covey lands on injury report 3 days before Super Bowl

The former Utah standout was a limited participant Thursday with a hamstring injury

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Britain Covey lands on injury report 3 days before Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles’ Britain Covey walks to practice at the NFL football team’s training facility, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles are scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Britain Covey walks to practice at the NFL football team’s training facility, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles are scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Matt Slocum, Associated Press

PHOENIX — A hamstring injury landed former Utah wide receiver and return specialist Britain Covey on the injury report just three days before the undrafted rookie’s first Super Bowl.

Covey was a limited participant in the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice on Thursday, a new development after the team’s punt returner did not appear on the injury report the day before.

The 5-foot-8, 173-pound Covey has been the team’s primary punt returner this season, after starting the year on the practice squad. He has 33 punt returns on the year, with a 9.3 yards-per-return average.

Related

So far in the postseason, Covey has no punt returns and seven fair catches.

Covey said he’s had “kind of had tunnel vision” to help him prepare mentally for playing in the Super Bowl, and avoid getting caught up in distractions.

“If not, you can psych yourself out,” he told the Deseret News on Wednesday. “You can acknowledge that it’s a big game and get excited for it, but you can’t let yourself get too much more than that because otherwise you psych yourself out.”

The Eagles will practice again Friday, their final practice before the Super Bowl.

Next Up In U of U sports
Former Ute Brian Johnson is coaching at the Super Bowl. His future could be even more exciting
How much money was distributed to SEC schools in 2022? Did the conference lose money?
Like father, like son: Alex Whittingham following in Kyle’s footsteps
Former Ute Jakob Poeltl is reportedly returning to the Toronto Raptors
What Super Bowl-bound Britain Covey said about his other approaching milestone — fatherhood
2 coaches with Utah Utes ties are reportedly potential candidates to be offensive coordinator at Notre Dame