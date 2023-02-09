Britain Covey lands on injury report 3 days before Super Bowl

PHOENIX — A hamstring injury landed former Utah wide receiver and return specialist Britain Covey on the injury report just three days before the undrafted rookie’s first Super Bowl.

Covey was a limited participant in the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice on Thursday, a new development after the team’s punt returner did not appear on the injury report the day before.

The 5-foot-8, 173-pound Covey has been the team’s primary punt returner this season, after starting the year on the practice squad. He has 33 punt returns on the year, with a 9.3 yards-per-return average.

So far in the postseason, Covey has no punt returns and seven fair catches.

Covey said he’s had “kind of had tunnel vision” to help him prepare mentally for playing in the Super Bowl, and avoid getting caught up in distractions.

“If not, you can psych yourself out,” he told the Deseret News on Wednesday. “You can acknowledge that it’s a big game and get excited for it, but you can’t let yourself get too much more than that because otherwise you psych yourself out.”

The Eagles will practice again Friday, their final practice before the Super Bowl.