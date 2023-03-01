4 of the most memorable moments from past NFL combines

More than 300 college players will audition for a spot on an NFL team this week while participating in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Starting Thursday, those players will be measured, interviewed and closely tracked as they complete on-field workouts testing their athleticism and ability to perform at a high level.

Some of the athletes will attempt to follow in the footsteps of notable predecessors and make a name for themselves by running 40-yards in under 4.3 seconds or bench pressing over 40 reps of 225 pounds.

Here are four of the most memorable NFL combine moments from years past:

John Ross breaks the 40-yard dash record

In 2017, John Ross, a receiver out of the University of Washington, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.22 seconds, breaking the 4.24 seconds record Chris Johnson set in 2008.

The NFL uses an electronic timer, but an NFL scout hand-timed Ross and recorded 4.16 seconds, according to USA Today.

Remember the fastest 40 in Combine history? John Ross ran it in 4.22 seconds 😱💨



📺: 2023 #NFLCombine begins March 2nd on @nflnetworkpic.twitter.com/6Y8HVYN7Ki — NFL (@NFL) February 22, 2023

Ross only ran the 40-yard dash once and didn’t participate in any on-field workouts afterward due to calf cramps.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Ross no. 9 overall. He only played four seasons with the team before playing with one season with the Giants in 2021. The Kansas Chiefs signed Ross in January.

Stephen Paea breaks bench press record

Oregon State defensive tackle Stephen Paea set the combine bench press record in 2011 when he completed 49 reps of 225 pounds. The previous record was 45.

But there’s an asterisk next to his achievement in the record books since Justin Ernest completed 51 reps in 1999. The NFL doesn’t recognize Ernest as the record holder because he went undrafted and was only in the league for a year, according to NBC Sports. There is no information online stating whether Ernest ever played an NFL snap.

49 reps at 225 pounds. @PAEA_90's 2011 bench press Combine record is still holding strong. 💪



📺: 2023 #NFLCombine begins Thursday on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/aiPCgxz2LQ — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2023

The Chicago Bears drafted Paea in the second round. He spent four seasons with the team before one-season stints with Washington, Cleveland and Dallas.

DK Metcalf ties bench press receiver record

Ole Miss receiver DK Metcalf made headlines at the 2019 combine when he said he had a body fat percentage of 1.9%, which was later questioned by health professionals, according to The Washington Post.

He added to the talk by bench pressing 27 reps of 225 pounds, which is tied for the most for any quarterback, wide receiver or tight end, the Post reported.

4.33 40-yard dash.

27 bench press reps (225 pounds).

40.5" vertical jump.

11'2" broad jump.



Every scout's face after D.K. Metcalf's workout: 😱 @dkm14



📺: 2020 #NFLCombine starts February 27 on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/WEqSONPXJ4 — NFL (@NFL) February 19, 2020

N’Keal Harry of Arizona State later tied Metcalf’s record during the same combine.

Byron Jones sets broad jump world record

In 2015, University of Connecticut cornerback Byron Jones appeared to break the broad jump world record with a jump of 12 feet and 3 inches.

The broad jump, also known as the standing long jump, hasn’t been an Olympic event since 1912, so the event’s record-keeping is spotty. Arne Tvervaag of Norway was considered the world record holder with a jump of 12 feet and 2 inches in 1968, according to NFL.com.

Despite still recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum, Jones’ jump was eight inches better than any other player’s since 2006, which is the earliest the league’s website tracks results, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He was drafted no. 27 overall by the Dallas Cowboys. Now a member of the Miami Dolphins, he underwent leg surgery about a year ago and didn’t play last season.

Jones tweeted on Saturday that he “can’t run or jump” anymore. He appeared to be warning the 2023 draft class to not “take the pills they give you” and to not “take the injections they give you.”

Much has changed in 8 years. Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications. https://t.co/g5TTHDQGSY — Byron Jones (@TheByronJones) February 25, 2023

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed Jones’ comments at the NFL combine on Tuesday.

“The medical department has supported him on every turn and I think we’ll continue to do that,” he said, according to the Palm Beach Post. “The bottom line is, he feels the way he feels. I think as a leader of professional athletes, I empathize with how everyone truly feels.”