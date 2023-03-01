KFC is resurrecting a fan favorite menu item — and introducing a new sandwich

It’s back. After a 10-year hiatus, KFC will put the Double Down back on the menu.

The legendary sandwich will return to the menu on March 6 for a limited time — just four weeks. So what makes this KFC sandwich so special? The chicken creation replaces bread with two chicken filets. In between are two slices of cheese, bacon and either KFC’s peppery mayo or spice sauce.

“The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast-food menu items ever,” Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer of KFC U.S., said in a press release, per Today. “After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we’re embracing the chaos, bringing back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks.”

On Monday, KFC asked its fans on Twitter if bringing back the Double Down was a good idea: “Feeling chaotic. Should we bring back the Double Down?” the fast-food giant tweeted. Nearly two-thousand fans responded to the poll — over 50% wanted the wild sandwich back.

KFC acted swiftly. On Wednesday, it announced the chicken creation’s return. “Double Down on the Double Down,” KFC tweeted.

Double Down on the Double Down, returning for a limited time on 3/6 ‼️ https://t.co/yN8aLdSggR pic.twitter.com/I7eYxSaiwO — KFC (@kfc) March 1, 2023

If the Double Down is too intense for your pallet, KFC is simultaneously introducing a new menu item — the Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich. It’s got all the same elements as the Double Down, but it’s safely between two halves of a bun, per Today. The Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich also comes to KFC menus on March 6 for a limited time.